Who is Drake's ex-girlfriend Keshia Chante?

7 October 2026, 12:52

Who is Drake's ex-girlfriend Keisha Chante?
Who is Drake's ex-girlfriend Keisha Chante? Picture: Getty Images

Online rumours are trying to suggest that Drake has a new baby mum, his ex-girlfriend Keshia Chante, after she revealed she was pregnant with her first baby. So who is she? Is she Drake’s girlfriend? & Does Drake have another child?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake has been part of rumours that he’s reportedly welcoming a baby with singer Keshia Chanté after she recently announced she’s pregnant with her first child, so is Keshia Drake’s new baby mum? & Is Keshia Chanté Drake’s girlfriend?

The rapper first publicly shared he was a father back in 2018, to his son, Adonis, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux.

But now, after Keshia shared news of her pregnancy, fans speculated that Drake could be the father.

Drake
Drake. Picture: Getty Images

In the post shared on October 6th, the Canadian singer and TV host shared photos of her bump, as well as alluding to the mysterious baby father in the caption.

She wrote: “Mommy & Daddy are so excited to welcome you into the world. 🤍 Oh, and we’ve already got you booked & busy. Dada’s got your studio locked, and we expect your album to drop summer 2027.”

The suggestion that the baby’s dad was in the music industry, coupled with Keshia’s historical connection with Drizzy, sent the rumours into a spiral.

The pair actually originally dated way back in 2002, when they both starred on the hit show Degrassi, making Keshia Drake his first-ever girlfriend.

While only dating for a short while, the celebrity duo remained peers as two big names in the Canadian music industry.

Drake’s viral track ‘In My Feelings’ is widely thought to be written about the TV host, with the line ‘Keke, do you love me?’.

He even brought her out on stage back in 2022 at OVO Fest.

Drake & Keshia Chante 2013
Drake & Keshia Chante 2013. Picture: Getty Images

However, despite the allusion to the mysterious baby daddy in her post, and the pair’s history, the ‘Nokia’ rapper is not the father of the incoming baby.

Drake’s rep shared a statement addressing the rumour to several outlets, in which they simply said: “It’s false.”

Keisha has never named her partner, but she has described him as: “Brilliant and super creative and just constantly doing things that I’m inspired by. I would love to see my son have his mannerisms and his swag.”

Drake & Keshia Chante
Drake & Keshia Chante. Picture: Getty Images

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