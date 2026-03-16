Who is Drake’s ex Baby M? Inside his lyrics about her

Who is Drake’s ex Baby M? Inside his lyrics about her. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @babymirnz

Drake has not publicly been linked to many women; his known ex-girlfriends include baby mum, Sophie Brussaux. But who is the Baby M he mentions in songs? As fans anticipate a mention in his upcoming new album, ‘Iceman’. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake is one of the biggest rappers of this generation, with his upcoming release date pending for his new album ‘Iceman’, sure to continue his fame alongside his hit songs like ‘Take Care’ and ‘One Dance’ – but who is the Baby M he mentions in some of his lyrics? And is she his girlfriend?

The rapper, despite the level of his fame, manages to keep his private life rather private, with fans not knowing about his son with baby mum, Sophie Brussaux, Adonis, until 2020.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

This includes his dating life, whilst he has been rumored to be dating numerous celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Jorja Smith, his mystery girlfriends have never been confirmed.

Baby M is a name that comes up in numerous of his songs, but who is she?

Here are all the details

Who is Drake’s ex-girlfriend, Baby M?

Drake & Baby M. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @babymirnz

Baby M, whose real name is Mirna Habib, is a Canadian model.

The influencer has over 65k followers on Instagram, but other than what she shares on her own social media, little is known about her private life.

It is thought the pair were dating around the Canadian rappers ‘For All the Dogs’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, but the actual dynamic of their relationship is unclear.

Baby M’s Instagram handle is @babymirnz.

What lyrics does Drake mention Baby M?

Drake & Baby M. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @babymirnz

Throughout different eras of Drake’s artistry, his music lets fans know that he didn’t play about the model.

It is one thing to allude to a mystery girlfriend, but there are occasions when he actually refers to her by name, a real gesture of how much she meant to him.

One rumoured story about the couple that Drizzy refers to in his music was when he supposedly attended her trial hearing for a court case back in 2022, in prosthetics, and even allegedly paid her fees.

The 39-year-old even takes shots at Baby M’s boyfriend, Canadian basketballer Dillon Brooks, after they had been seeing each other.

Fans credit Baby M for giving them Drake’s best music, her being a big influence behind lots of his heartbreak music, which suggests they didn’t end well.

One fan commented: “Baby M, keep doing whatever you’re doing. You are doing the world a great deed.”

Another said: “One of the most powerful women on Earth.”

Here is a list of some of the lyrics the fan thinks are about the ex-girlfriend.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Hours In Silence (2022) Drake, 21 Savage - Hours In Silence (Audio) "Baby M, you know I got a heart of gold You pawned that s**t and hit the road, baby & My fault for once, I’m paying lawyer fees" Drew A Picasso (2023) – Drake refers to Baby M’s boyfriend, Dillon Brooks Drake - Drew A Picasso (Audio) "Since you know I got a soft spot for you, this has turned into a civil war Artists hittin' on you, broke as f**k, I swear them n****s probably live in Singapore The athlete that you rollin' with, I saw his game last night, he didn't score." Interlude Calling For You (2023) – Baby M’s voice featured in the interlude Drake - Calling For You (Audio) ft. 21 Savage "Ah, he lied to me Yo, he lied to meLike I didn't even give a f**k that we sat in economy I gave a f**k 'cause he said the economy was fullIt was not full He said, "Economy was—" He said, "There was no first class, so we're sitting in economy" " All the Parties (2023) – Drake mentions Baby M by name Drake - All The Parties (Audio) ft. Chief Keef "Free Baby M out the shackle and chain Me, my evil twin, we one in the same" Small Town Fame (2025) (Drake talks about Dillion Brooks) PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake - SMALL TOWN FAME "You somewhere on house arrest pretending you in love Exfoliate that n***a that you with, he a scrub Like I wanna know what's up, what happened to us? Your new n***a pretend to be the man, he a stud, like Now you tryna style in my face, pop it in my face Put it on the 'Gram, you supposed to be my ace I'm hating hard, I'm hating way too hard I'm hating hard, I'm hating way too hard I'm hating hard, you playеd the part You wasn't who you are right nowI'm hating hard, I'm hating way too— On the Radar Freestyle (2023) – Drake drops Baby M by name The Drake & Central Cee "On The Radar" Freestyle "If a girl try take my Rolex to buy some Valentino I tell Baby M what she did to the kid, then I line her like emo" Another Late Night (2023) – Drake takes shots at Dillon Brooks Drake - Another Late Night ft. Lil Yachty "Shawty rinsin' Dillon Brooks, can't believe this n***a talkin', damn My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin', ayy"

So, it is clear that Drizzy was in his feels when it came to his ex-girlfriend Baby M, and whilst the details of their relationship are not known, the impact she had on him lets fans know how serious they were.