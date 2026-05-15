Drake’s ‘Dust’ lyrics and meaning from new album ‘Iceman’

Drake’s ‘Dust’ lyrics and meaning from new album ‘Iceman’. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ has finally dropped, in addition to two more albums, ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, crashing Spotify in the process. There are already favourites, including ‘Make Them Cry’, ‘Make Them Remember’, but what is he saying on ‘Dust’? Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake is back with ‘Iceman’, as well as ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour,’ dropping three new albums in one night, with a feature from Future and 21 Savage – but what are the lyrics to ‘Dust’?

The return of the Canadian G.O.A.T. couldn’t have come any sooner with the fans eager for his return, following his beef with Kendrick Lamar back in 2024.

While releasing a joint album with PARTYNEXDOOR the year after, ‘Iceman’ is his first solo project since the fallout, and he hasn’t held back.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Sending shots at Kendrick, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, and more, the three-album drop is set to be one of the biggest moments of the year.

In his track ‘Dust,’ Drake sounds like his old self is back, the instrumental already making it a hit.

But what is he saying?

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Drake ‘Dust’ from new album ‘Iceman’

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro]

Madda

Some idiot boy dere

You should go ahead and pop some corn and grab a stool

The boy's about to break some news

All the numbers are final, no t-shirts, no vinyl

Y'all 'bout to make me richie like Lionel, for real

And that's the truth

Sixteen hours ahead in Melbourne, I don't even know what's goin' on back home, straight

Ayy

[Verse 1]

Girls from Atlanta call me Santa

Girls from Australia, what can I tell ya?

You know I love you so much

I just gotta handle somethin' bigger than us

Triple S was really to show you my love

And make sure you're good 'til the next time we meet up

But now I gotta send it up

[Chorus]

Yeah

They was like, "Go blow the dust off your plaques

Go blow the dust off your plaques"

What was the year that they say you had slaps?

'Cause I don't remember it goin' like that

I don't remember one word in your raps

I don't know nothin' 'bout you on them tracks, let's go

Yeah

I am, I am, I am

[Verse 2]

An FTX penthouse high-riser, yeah

Samuel Bankman, free all my guys up, yeah

I'm in a sold-out show with your girl on a riser

I'm with the mob at Graycliff, twenty cigars and they f****n' my eyes up

I am not better or wiser, Future the Prince is my trusted advisor

If it's up to me, I get everyone hit, I get everyone lined up

If it's up to me, I been clockin' you p***y, man, everyone time's up

If it's up to me, if it's up to me, ayy

If it's up to me, then you all on a list, man, everyone signed up

If it's up to me, it's already made, I ain't makin' my mind up

If it wasn't for me reachin' my hand, you never'd climbed up

[Chorus]

Go blow the dust off your plaques, what?

Go blow the dust off your plaques, what?

Go blow the dust off your plaques

What was the year that they say you had slaps?

'Cause I don't remember it goin' like that

I don't remember nothin' 'bout them raps

I don't remember nothin' bein' facts, let's go

Ayy

I am, I am, I am

[Verse 3]

A BTC crypto big-timer

I'm a corporate-America hit survivor

Got a real big heart, I'm a f****d-up guy, though

Those ain't my haters, those are my secret admirers

New Year's Eve, police escort 'cause I can't miss the fireworks

I heard your brother got flipped, did it sloppy, so that wasn't our work

Definitely gon' know if it's us if we got him, just wait 'til it's our turn, ayy

[Chorus]

Go blow the dust off your plaques

Go blow the dust off your plaques

What was the year that they say you had slaps?

'Cause I don't remember it goin' like that

I don't remember one word in your raps

I don't know nothin' 'bout you on them tracks

Let's go

Yeah

I am, I am, I am