Drake’s ‘Dust’ lyrics and meaning from new album ‘Iceman’
15 May 2026, 10:06
Drake’s ‘Iceman’ has finally dropped, in addition to two more albums, ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, crashing Spotify in the process. There are already favourites, including ‘Make Them Cry’, ‘Make Them Remember’, but what is he saying on ‘Dust’? Here are the full lyrics.
Listen to this article
Drake is back with ‘Iceman’, as well as ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour,’ dropping three new albums in one night, with a feature from Future and 21 Savage – but what are the lyrics to ‘Dust’?
The return of the Canadian G.O.A.T. couldn’t have come any sooner with the fans eager for his return, following his beef with Kendrick Lamar back in 2024.
- Drake’s ‘Make Them Cry’ lyrics and meaning from new album ‘Iceman’
- Is Kendrick Lamar dropping 'giant' album, amid Drake's 'Iceman' release date?
- Why does Drake have beef with A$AP Rocky & Future?
While releasing a joint album with PARTYNEXDOOR the year after, ‘Iceman’ is his first solo project since the fallout, and he hasn’t held back.
Sending shots at Kendrick, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, and more, the three-album drop is set to be one of the biggest moments of the year.
In his track ‘Dust,’ Drake sounds like his old self is back, the instrumental already making it a hit.
But what is he saying?
Here are the full lyrics.
Full lyrics to Drake ‘Dust’ from new album ‘Iceman’
[Intro]
Madda
Some idiot boy dere
You should go ahead and pop some corn and grab a stool
The boy's about to break some news
All the numbers are final, no t-shirts, no vinyl
Y'all 'bout to make me richie like Lionel, for real
And that's the truth
Sixteen hours ahead in Melbourne, I don't even know what's goin' on back home, straight
Ayy
[Verse 1]
Girls from Atlanta call me Santa
Girls from Australia, what can I tell ya?
You know I love you so much
I just gotta handle somethin' bigger than us
Triple S was really to show you my love
And make sure you're good 'til the next time we meet up
But now I gotta send it up
[Chorus]
Yeah
They was like, "Go blow the dust off your plaques
Go blow the dust off your plaques"
What was the year that they say you had slaps?
'Cause I don't remember it goin' like that
I don't remember one word in your raps
I don't know nothin' 'bout you on them tracks, let's go
Yeah
I am, I am, I am
[Verse 2]
An FTX penthouse high-riser, yeah
Samuel Bankman, free all my guys up, yeah
I'm in a sold-out show with your girl on a riser
I'm with the mob at Graycliff, twenty cigars and they f****n' my eyes up
I am not better or wiser, Future the Prince is my trusted advisor
If it's up to me, I get everyone hit, I get everyone lined up
If it's up to me, I been clockin' you p***y, man, everyone time's up
If it's up to me, if it's up to me, ayy
If it's up to me, then you all on a list, man, everyone signed up
If it's up to me, it's already made, I ain't makin' my mind up
If it wasn't for me reachin' my hand, you never'd climbed up
[Chorus]
Go blow the dust off your plaques, what?
Go blow the dust off your plaques, what?
Go blow the dust off your plaques
What was the year that they say you had slaps?
'Cause I don't remember it goin' like that
I don't remember nothin' 'bout them raps
I don't remember nothin' bein' facts, let's go
Ayy
I am, I am, I am
[Verse 3]
A BTC crypto big-timer
I'm a corporate-America hit survivor
Got a real big heart, I'm a f****d-up guy, though
Those ain't my haters, those are my secret admirers
New Year's Eve, police escort 'cause I can't miss the fireworks
I heard your brother got flipped, did it sloppy, so that wasn't our work
Definitely gon' know if it's us if we got him, just wait 'til it's our turn, ayy
[Chorus]
Go blow the dust off your plaques
Go blow the dust off your plaques
What was the year that they say you had slaps?
'Cause I don't remember it goin' like that
I don't remember one word in your raps
I don't know nothin' 'bout you on them tracks
Let's go
Yeah
I am, I am, I am
Dust