Inside Drake's 'Dog House' lyrics & Kendrick diss in new 'Iceman' song.

Drake has dropped yet another track from ‘Iceman’, which was debuted in his latest livestream, ‘Iceman episode 3’, featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat. So what is the song about? Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake is taking over 2025 with his upcoming album ‘ICEMAN’, rumoured to be released later this year, with the latest drop ‘Dog House’ setting social media ablaze.

The track features two artists, Julia Wolf and Yeat, and is sure to be a club anthem.

The rapper addresses the iconic beef with fellow rapper, Kendrick Lamar, taking a dig at one of the ‘Humble’ rapper’s biggest tracks.

Referencing ‘Money Trees, ’ Drizzy throws shots at the track in the song, in one of the few direct jabs since the beef last year.

He says: “F**k a money tree, I’m a cash cow / If I ain’t give a f**k then, I don’t give a f**k now .”

This shows the 6 God’s disregard for the ‘victory lap’ the LA-based rapper had had last year.

But what else does he say in the track?

Here are the complete lyrics.

Full lyrics of ‘Dog House’ by Drake from ‘Iceman’

[Intro: Julia Wolf & Drake]

Mm (Oh, oh, oh, yeah)

When they're all searching for my body

I don't know who they'll find

They've taken everything from me

Chew me up and spit me out

Big dog loves a crowd

Well, tell 'em to search my house

I bet they find you face down

Yeah

[Chorus: Drake]

Shout out to her ex, he a crash out

Took too many pills, he a crash out

She in Hidden Hills in a glass house

I like what I saw, and so I cashed out

Ya bad, ayy, Cindy, ya bad, ya bad, uh

I like what I saw and so I cashed out

Yeah, yeah, m***y make her—, what?

M***y make her dancе with her a*s out, damn

[Verse 1: Drake]

Ayy, ayy, ayy, yeah

Daddy Mac'll make hеr, Kris Kross'll make her jump out to Jamaica

Yeah, jump up out the bed, she 'bout to jump, ayy, jump, where?

Jump up on the flight, she 'bout to jump, 'bout to jump, yeah

Jump like Ja Morant, she 'bout to jump, 'bout to jump

Lil' girls trip, lil' photo dump, yeah, what?

Just like Nicki said, money make her cum, what? What?

Give me quickie head, girl, I'm 'bout to run, gotta run

Girl, I'm picky and you my number one, one, one, yeah

M***y make her dance with her a*s out, yeah, what?

My money 'bout to faint, it get passed out, ayy, what?

M***y make her dance with her a*s out

Ayy, yeah, m***y make her dance, what?

VAVA on the jacket, baby, Jesse Jo my pants, baby

Just like Biggie said, I just need one chance, baby

Just like Drizzy said, I just need one dance, baby

Baby, baby, baby, baby, yeah

[Chorus: Drake, Yeat, Drake & Yeat]

Shout out to her ex, he a crash out

Took too many pills, he a crash out (Hey)

She in Hidden Hills in a glass house

I like what I saw, and so I cashed out

Ya bad, (Yeah) ayy, Cindy, ya bad, ya bad, uh (Phew)

I like what I saw, and so I cashed out

Yeah, yeah, m***y make her— (Dance, ah), what?

M***y make her dance with her a*s out, damn (Yeah)

[Verse 2: Yeat]

Like twizzy said, I cracked the seal, then passed out (I-I-I—, hey)

F**k a money tree, I'm a cash cow

If I ain't give a f**k then, I don't give a f**k now (I-I-I—, woo)

Got that lil' employee mad 'cause he fanned out (Yes, I did)

I got Bentley truck, so f**k a Jag', I got two cougars up (Oh yeah)

All my b*****s wet for me, I'm suited up, they scuba'd up (Oh yeah)

I pull up and s**t on 'em, baby, I do it a lot (Oh yeah)

I'm f****n' this b***h from the bottom, then straight to the top, yeah (Oh yeah)

My money started at a penny, but now it's a lot

It's hard to swallow the truth when, baby, you swallow me a lot

[Outro: Drake & Yeat, Drake, Yeat]

M***y make her dance with her a*s out, damn (Yeah)

Damn, damn (Huh), damn (Huh), damn (Huh)