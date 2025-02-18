Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?

18 February 2025, 12:00

Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia?
Why did Drake throw DeMar DeRozan's NBA jersey off stage in Australia? Picture: Getty

Here's Drake's beef with DeMar DeRozan explained including why he threw his NBA jersey off stage in a recent Anita Max Win tour stop.

Drake has been beefing with many people this past year - from his highly-publicised beef with Kendrick Lamar to a recent tiff with NBA player DeMar DeRozan.

The 'Rich Baby Daddy' singer is currently down under on his Anita Max Win tour and took another shot at the basketball player in Sydney.

So, what is the beef between Drake and DeMar DeRozan and why did he throw his jersey off stage? Here's everything we know.

Drake is beefing the NBA player. . Picture: Getty

Why is Drake beefing with DeMar DeRoza?

Drake reignited beef with the NBA player after a fan threw his jersey on stage during a Sydney tour stop.

The OVO star happily picked it up – but once he realised it was a DeRozan jersey, he immediately punted it right back to the crowd.

Drizzy appeared to look disgusted at the piece of clothing once it was thrown back to the audience.

Drake threw back the NBA jersey. . Picture: Getty

Drake and DeMar DeRozan were previously close pals as he used to play for the Toronto Raptors for numerous years.

However, he appeared to take Kendrick Lamar's side when he appeared in the music video for Not Like Us, and even appeared on stage with Lamar on his Pop Out concert.

DeRozan then admitted he was team Kendrick last year on an appearance with The Breakfast Club.

DeMar DeRozan now plays for Sacramento Kings
DeMar DeRozan now plays for Sacramento Kings. Picture: Alamy

“At the end of the day, I’m from Compton. My city, where I’m from, where I was born, where my family still lives, that comes first before anything,” he said.

“I feel like any real person would understand that. It’s so crazy because my second home became Toronto, that has one of the greatest [rappers] of all time coming from there too.”

Drake spoke out about their beef late last year as he appeared to stare him down during a basketball game. “If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” he told Canadian sports network TSN. “Unfortunately, we’re playing this goof tonight, but it is what it is.”

