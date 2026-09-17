Is Drake dating Sexyy Red?

Is Drake dating Sexyy Red? Picture: Getty Images

Drake dropped his ‘FOMO’ short film, featuring Sexyy Red for their song ‘Cheetah Print’. While fans are hoping for a Drake tour in 2027, fans are now asking if the pair are dating. Are Sexyy Red and Drake boyfriend and girlfriend?

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Drake and Sexyy Red are some of the most familiar names in hip-hop, sharing their huge collaborations ‘Cheetah Print’, featured in Drake's FOMO short film, and ‘Rich Baby Daddy’, but after a series of pictures, fans are asking if they are dating.

After a post shared by the 28-year-old featuring her posing with the ‘Shabang’ artist in a series of romantic poses that has fans confused about their relationship.

The pair have been friends since 2023, with the Toronto artist being a big supporter of the ‘SkeeYee’ singer since the beginning.

Drake & Sexyy Redd. Picture: Getty Images

Sexyy then joined Drizzy on his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour, and once it finished, the Canadian shared a post referring to the female rapper as his ‘rightful wife’, stirring up dating rumours.

However, they shut down the rumours, maintaining they are just close friends, but they definitely do lean into the joke.

After the release of their song ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ and Drake’s feature on ‘U My Everything’, the joke just got even stronger.

Drake & Sexyy Red in recent post. Picture: Instagram via @sexyyred

When asked about their if their friendship was a business arrangement, she said: “Hell no. We just friends. That’s my rich baby daddy, for real. That’s a good friend.”

So, even as much as fans want them to be together, it seems that they are instead opting for a one-of-a-kind friendship.Either way, fans are obsessed with their connection.

One fan commented: “I want a man to love me the way drake loves redd. 😭😭😭😭”

Another said: “Drake cheesin like a kid in a candy store. 😭🤣”