Is Drake dating Kim Kardashian?

10 September 2025, 15:02 | Updated: 10 September 2025, 15:29

Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Drake and Kim Kardashian have been linked following vacation snaps from the pair whilst the rapper is promoting his ‘Iceman’ album on his European tour, but are they actually dating? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake appears to trail tour

Kim Kardashian has sent fans into a frenzy after they made a connection to Drake from the star’s latest Instagram post.

Posting on the 10th September, the reality star shared snaps from her most recent vacation to Italy.

The picture in question is one with Kim posing in front of the iconic Lake Como, the star wearing a long black satin gown.

Drake has been on his European leg of his ‘Some Special Shows 4 EU’ tour, where he stopped off in Italy.

Kim Kardashian & Drake
Picture: Getty Images

It was revealed that the rapper was staying at a luxurious mansion on the same Lake Como, and fans are certain that that is the same location where Kim took her pic.

Eagle-eyed fans have drawn similarities with the pillars pictured behind the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Whilst a very loose claim, this would simply be the latest installment in dating rumours between the celebrity pair.

Fans draw similarities between the images
Picture: Instagram

Kim was married to Drake’s long-term ‘frenemy’, Kanye West, these potential relationship rumours adding fuel to the fire.

Back when the couple were married, Kim spoke openly on her show about how it was Kanye himself that had started a rumour of an affair between the ‘Iceman’ rapper and herself, and since their divorce, the allegations have continued to grow.

Most recently, in his latest drop, ‘Dog House’, fans have interpreted a lyric to be about Kim’s ex.

Kim with Kanye
Picture: Getty Images

He says: “Shout out to her ex, he a crash out.”

Fans have said the 6 God is referring to the problematic nature of the ‘Clique’ rapper.

One fan commented: “Now Doghouse makes sense.”

Another said: “Drake and Kim make the most sense in the world ngl.”

However, whilst fans are excited about the prospect, neither Kim nor Drake has confirmed the rumours.

