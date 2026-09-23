Is Drake dating goth girl Pinkchyu? Real name, age & ethnicity

23 September 2026, 17:17

Is Drake dating goth girl Pinkchyu? Real name, age & ethnicity
Is Drake dating goth girl Pinkchyu? Real name, age & ethnicity. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

Drake’s rumoured girlfriend, Pinkchyu, a.k.a. goth girl, has gone viral since starring in the ’20 v1’ and FOMO stream with Drake. So, who is she? How old is Pinkchyu? & Is Drake’s new girlfriend ,goth girl? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake’s FOMO stream teased a 2027 tour, gave fans some new songs, but also stirred up dating rumours with goth girl Pinkchyu following their appearance in ’20 v 1’ – so are Drake and goth girl dating? What is Pinkchyu’s real name? & Is she the rapper's new girlfriend?

The speculation first began after she was picked as the ‘Janice STFU’ singer’s ‘wife’ on the YouTube video ’20 Women vs Drake | 20 v 1’.

Following their online moment, fans thought that would be it, but Drake has since arranged a private date at Toronto’s gothic castle, Casa Loma, even featured her in his new stream, and has plans to buy Pinkchyu’s mum a home.

Drake & Pinkchyu
Drake & Pinkchyu. Picture: Instagram via @pinkchyuwu

TMZ asked the goth creator to clarify what their relationship status was and she giggled around the answer.

So who is she?

Here are all the details.

What is ‘goth girl’, Pinkchyu’s real name?

Her real name is Lin Lamar.

How old is ‘goth girl’, Pinkchyu?

Pinkchyu
Pinkchyu. Picture: Instagram via @pinkchyuwu

Her birthday is September 16th, 1999.

She is 27 years old.

What is ‘goth girl’ Pinkchyu’s ethnicity?

Pinkchyu
Pinkchyu. Picture: Instagram via @pinkchyuwu

The online creator is of mixed heritage.

She is of mixed heritage, half German and half Mexican.

Writing on her socials, she has said: “I grew up with my mom in a strict Hispanic household, so a lot of my youth was me finding outlets through goth and metal music, anime and video games.”

Drake & Pinkchyu
Drake & Pinkchyu. Picture: Instagram

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