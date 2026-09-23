Is Drake dating goth girl Pinkchyu? Real name, age & ethnicity

Is Drake dating goth girl Pinkchyu? Real name, age & ethnicity. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

Drake’s rumoured girlfriend, Pinkchyu, a.k.a. goth girl, has gone viral since starring in the ’20 v1’ and FOMO stream with Drake. So, who is she? How old is Pinkchyu? & Is Drake’s new girlfriend ,goth girl? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake’s FOMO stream teased a 2027 tour, gave fans some new songs, but also stirred up dating rumours with goth girl Pinkchyu following their appearance in ’20 v 1’ – so are Drake and goth girl dating? What is Pinkchyu’s real name? & Is she the rapper's new girlfriend?

The speculation first began after she was picked as the ‘Janice STFU’ singer’s ‘wife’ on the YouTube video ’20 Women vs Drake | 20 v 1’.

Following their online moment, fans thought that would be it, but Drake has since arranged a private date at Toronto’s gothic castle, Casa Loma, even featured her in his new stream, and has plans to buy Pinkchyu’s mum a home.

Drake & Pinkchyu. Picture: Instagram via @pinkchyuwu

TMZ asked the goth creator to clarify what their relationship status was and she giggled around the answer.

So who is she?

Here are all the details.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Drake's goth girl, Pinkchyu, gave an interesting answer about her relationship with the rapper when asked where they stand today. pic.twitter.com/U2sqB8y0D8 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 23, 2026

What is ‘goth girl’, Pinkchyu’s real name?

Her real name is Lin Lamar.

How old is ‘goth girl’, Pinkchyu?

Pinkchyu. Picture: Instagram via @pinkchyuwu

Her birthday is September 16th, 1999.

She is 27 years old.

What is ‘goth girl’ Pinkchyu’s ethnicity?

Pinkchyu. Picture: Instagram via @pinkchyuwu

The online creator is of mixed heritage.

She is of mixed heritage, half German and half Mexican.

Writing on her socials, she has said: “I grew up with my mom in a strict Hispanic household, so a lot of my youth was me finding outlets through goth and metal music, anime and video games.”