4 February 2025, 15:07

Drake's dad breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Grammy wins.

Drake's dad has spoken out about Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' and the five Grammy wins.

Drake's father Dennis Graham has spoken out following Kendrick Lamar's massive Grammy scoop of five awards.

The 70-year-old was quick to respond to Lamar's Grammy wins whilst actually attending the ceremony himself, whilst his son was notably absent.

A TikTok user posted a video of their interaction with Drake's dad, who appeared to make a diplomatic response to the wild drama.

Dennis Graham pictured in 2016. Picture: Alamy

“I don’t care nothing about that sh*t,” Graham said.

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me. All the best to him, man. I don’t do that bullsh*t.”

Drake's father was also asked about Kanye West and Bianca Censori's controversial outfit and appearance, to which he replied a strong 'No, sir' to if he would let his girlfriend wear that.

Dennis Graham and Drake pictured in 2017. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, not even a day after the Grammy awards, Drake dropped the release date for him and PARTYNEXTDOOR's joint album.

'$exy $ongs 4 U' is set for release next Friday 14th February, on Valentines Day!

