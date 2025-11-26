Drake concert 2026: Is Drake going on tour next year?

Drake has been hinting at dropping his new album ‘Iceman’ for quite some time. But whilst he is swamped with dating rumours with Kim Kardashian, will the artist embark on yet another tour? Here are all the details.

Drake has been gearing up for the release of his new album, ‘Iceman’, with his most recent Instagram dump featuring a picture of Kim Kardashian - but will he be doing a tour next year for the project?

The rapper is one of the G.O.A.T.S of the rap industry; despite a fall in the charts, fans use Drizzy as an example of the rap genre excelling.

With ‘Iceman’ set to drop before the end of the year, after numerous delays from its expected release date, the attention now turns to his upcoming 2026 concerts.

So will he be going on an ‘Iceman’ tour?

Here are all the details.

Is Drake going on an ‘Iceman’ tour in 2026?

The 6 God embarked on his ‘Some Special Shows’ tour across the UK and Europe, putting on an iconic history-making performance at Wireless Festival featuring Central Cee, Vybz Kartel and even Popcaan.

The ‘Nokia’ rapper, amongst his clue-dropping, did tease an upcoming tour back in August, with a promotional video featuring clips of the tour he was on at the time, cut between ‘Iceman’ cryptic images.

The video was captioned ‘Coming to a city near you’, leading fans to believe the upcoming tour was approaching soon.

Drake appears to trail tour

But not only has there been no tour announcement, but the album still hasn’t dropped!

There are lots of fan theories as to why Drake hasn’t dropped just yet, one of them being the oversaturation of album drops this year, including Taylor Swift’s album, however, he hasn’t spoken on the delay.

So, it has not yet been confirmed as to when he will be touring, but he has suggested that there will be an ‘Iceman’ tour very soon!

Fans can rest assured that he will be returning to the stage, with no plan of stopping.