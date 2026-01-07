Was Drake a child star? When he was on Degrassi & how old he was

Was Drake a child star? When he was on Degrassi & how old he was. Picture: Getty Images and Social

With Drake gearing up for his new album ‘Iceman’, it is easy to forget just how far he has come. Was Drake on Degrassi? & How long for? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake is known as one of the biggest rappers on the planet, with the release date of his new album ‘Iceman’ fast approaching, sure to add to his fame– but where did it all begin for Drake? Was he a child star on Degrassi?

The Canadian rapper has had the rap scene in a chokehold since he first broke onto the scene in 2009 with his hit ‘Best I Ever Had’.

With all of the madness of his career, including holding the record for the most charted songs on the Billboard 100, as well as being the first artist to break 50 billion streams on Spotify, it is easy to forget his acting roots.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Every so often, the viral images of Drake in his acting-era resurface – but when was Drake on Degrassi? And how old was he?

Here are all the details.

When was Drake on Degrassi? & How old was he?

Drake on Degrassi. Picture: Getty Images and Degrassi

If you have ever seen images of a baby-faced Drizzy in a wheelchair and been confused about where they come from, they have been taken from his role on the hit show Degrassi.

The show was a Canadian teen drama that followed the lives of teenagers in a Toronto-based school, filmed over four decades, with various iterations of the show.

Drake was featured on Degrassi: The Next Generation as the character Jimmy Brook, who was in roughly 145 episodes.

Drake on Degrassi. Picture: Degrassi

He played the character from 2001 to 2008, eventually being let go after producers discovered his ambitions to transition to music.

The Canadian star was roughly 14 when he first appeared on the show The final episodes featuring his character Jimmy aired around the same time he released his hit mixtape ‘So Far Gone’.

So, while it may seem like an Internet meme to some fans, it actually was a huge part of the actor-turned-musician's early career, and is a truly iconic addition to his catalogue.