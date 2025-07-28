Why did Drake cancel his concert in Manchester? & Is Drake set to reschedule his tour?

Why did Drake cancel his concert in Manchester? & Is Drake set to reschedule his tour? Picture: Alamy and Press

Drake has kicked off his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ tour, his preceding European dates following through the summer, but he had to cancel his last date in Manchester – but why? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake puts on special performance for fans

Drake has been taking the UK by storm this summer, smashing his Wireless Festival 2025 three-day takeover, and taking over Manchester and Birmingham on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’, dropping some of his new tracks like ‘What Did I miss?’, from his upcoming ‘Iceman’ album – However, he had to cancel his a gig in the Manchester, but why?

The star cancelled his concert on the 28th July in Manchester, leaving fans disappointed, people travelling from far and wide to try and see the rapper on one of his 7 dates.

Drake at Wireless 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Nokia’ rapper had performed the two nights prior putting on a great show for fans present.

The artist has rescheduled the cancelled gig for August 5th, now making it the last date in the UK, still at the same venue, Co-op Live Arena.

So why did he cancel the show?

Why did Drake cancel his concert in Manchester?

Drake & Central Cee. Picture: Getty Images

On the 27th of July, a day before the gig was set to go ahead, fans were left outraged as a statement appeared on the venue’s website before the concert was set to begin.

The announcement said that the show was postponed because Drizzy was unable to perform.They claimed it was because of ‘travel logistics’, leaving Drake unable to put the show on.

It said: “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow's performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled.

The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it's set to be an unforgettable night.”

Statement from Co-Op Live. Picture: Twitter

Fans were left devastated.

One wrote:“waited YEARS to see drake live and HE CANCELS THE NIGHT BEFORE.”

Some fans are angry, another said: “@Drake really cancelled his concert 24 hours before with a rubbish excuse when his fans have paid hundreds of pounds to see him…and don’t get trains or hotels refunded (me)….and the man can’t even post an apology on his socials?”

This comes after he cancelled his gig on August 8th in Zurich, just last week.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Is Drake set to cancel his tour?

Fans can rest assured that the tour, as it stands, has not been cancelled.

The rapper still has over 20 shows on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 Europe’ tour, and there is no implication that it won’t go ahead.

This show was cancelled because of travel issues, so the same issue should not be repeated.

So, go ahead and see the G.O.A.T whilst you can!