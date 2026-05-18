Drake’s ‘Burning Bridges’ full lyrics and meaning & is it an A$AP Rocky diss track?
18 May 2026, 17:22
Drake dropped his new albums ‘Habibti,’ ‘Iceman’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, with tracks ‘Make them Cry’ and a collaboration with Future on ‘Ran To Atlanta’. But what are the lyrics to Drake’s ‘Burning Bridges’? Here are the full lyrics.
Listen to this article
Drake has been making waves following the dropping of his new album ‘Iceman’, alongside surprise projects ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, but it is ‘Burning Bridges’, a supposed diss against A$AP Rocky – but what are the lyrics?
The Toronto rapper didn’t mess around with his triple album drop, pulling out all the stops, including reuniting with his old friend and one of hip-hop’s favourite duos, Future.
- Drake’s ‘Make Them Cry’ lyrics and meaning from new album ‘Iceman’
- Who is Drake’s ex Baby M? Inside his lyrics about her
- Is Kendrick Lamar dropping 'giant' album, amid Drake's 'Iceman' release date?
On ‘Burning Bridges,’ he sends shots for someone that fans think is A$AP Rocky, but what does he say?
Here are the full lyrics.
Full Lyrics to Drake’s ‘Burning Bridges’
[Part I]
[Intro]
Burning, burning
Burning bridges is okay
I'd rather take the long way
Ayy
I'd rather take the long way
Yeah
Yeah
[Verse]
I swear I could cry when I see your face
I'm way too in love just to let you walk away
I know it's your dream to start a family in LA
They love me too much here, I cannot relocate
I just can't move away
I can't leave my brothers in them trenches, gotta lead the way, yeah
I cannot relocate
Just even the thought to turn my back on them is not okay
I cannot relocate
We just gotta post up here, I promise things will be okay
'Cause I love you, bae
Damn, but they love me too much here, I cannot—
[Part II]
[Intro]
Yeah, damn
[Chorus]
I put you n****s through the wringer, yeah
You gettin' bodied by a singin' n***a, yeah
I'm with Noel like I'm Kris Kringle, yeah
Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn
Where she at? Yeah, where she at?
Your baby mama ain't even post your single, yeah
I'm off a Quay, it make my body tingle (Yeah)
[Verse]
Look in the mirror, see where talkin' get you, yeah
You should be swimmin' with the f****n' fishes
But I still got love for your missus and her sister
So I told Capo we can't burn them bridges, yeah
You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it
Now you drop your album and you back dissin', yeah
We G-block babies, we are not musicians
My n****s didn't have a pot to p**s in
Now they drop the top so much, they got a drop addiction
Capo got so many watches, he might clock a n***a
Capo got so many watches, he need supervision
Why you walkin' 'round the facts like you're superstitious?
Damn, damn, damn
[Chorus]
I put you n****s through the wringer, yeah
You gettin' bodied by a singin' n***a, yeah
I'm with Noel like I'm Kris Kringle, yeah
Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn
Where she at? Yeah, where she at?
Your baby mama ain't even post your single, yeah
I'm off a Quay, it make my body tingle
[Bridge]
Tables turn, tables turn, bridges burn, bridges burn
Lord, forgive me (Lord, forgive me), it's my turn
Tables turn, tables turn, bridges burn, bridges burn
Lord, forgive me (Lord, forgive me)
[Chorus]
Yeah, your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn
Where she at? Yeah, where she at?
Your baby mama ain't even post your single, yeah
I'm off a Quay, it make my body tingle
Drake - Burning Bridges