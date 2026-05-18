Drake’s ‘Burning Bridges’ full lyrics and meaning & is it an A$AP Rocky diss track?

Drake’s ‘Burning Bridges’ full lyrics and meaning & is it an A$AP Rocky diss track? Picture: Getty Images

Drake dropped his new albums ‘Habibti,’ ‘Iceman’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, with tracks ‘Make them Cry’ and a collaboration with Future on ‘Ran To Atlanta’. But what are the lyrics to Drake’s ‘Burning Bridges’? Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake has been making waves following the dropping of his new album ‘Iceman’, alongside surprise projects ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, but it is ‘Burning Bridges’, a supposed diss against A$AP Rocky – but what are the lyrics?

The Toronto rapper didn’t mess around with his triple album drop, pulling out all the stops, including reuniting with his old friend and one of hip-hop’s favourite duos, Future.

On ‘Burning Bridges,’ he sends shots for someone that fans think is A$AP Rocky, but what does he say?

Here are the full lyrics.

Full Lyrics to Drake’s ‘Burning Bridges’

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

[Part I]

[Intro]

Burning, burning

Burning bridges is okay

I'd rather take the long way

Ayy

I'd rather take the long way

Yeah

Yeah

[Verse]

I swear I could cry when I see your face

I'm way too in love just to let you walk away

I know it's your dream to start a family in LA

They love me too much here, I cannot relocate

I just can't move away

I can't leave my brothers in them trenches, gotta lead the way, yeah

I cannot relocate

Just even the thought to turn my back on them is not okay

I cannot relocate

We just gotta post up here, I promise things will be okay

'Cause I love you, bae

Damn, but they love me too much here, I cannot—

[Part II]

[Intro]

Yeah, damn

[Chorus]

I put you n****s through the wringer, yeah

You gettin' bodied by a singin' n***a, yeah

I'm with Noel like I'm Kris Kringle, yeah

Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn

Where she at? Yeah, where she at?

Your baby mama ain't even post your single, yeah

I'm off a Quay, it make my body tingle (Yeah)

[Verse]

Look in the mirror, see where talkin' get you, yeah

You should be swimmin' with the f****n' fishes

But I still got love for your missus and her sister

So I told Capo we can't burn them bridges, yeah

You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it

Now you drop your album and you back dissin', yeah

We G-block babies, we are not musicians

My n****s didn't have a pot to p**s in

Now they drop the top so much, they got a drop addiction

Capo got so many watches, he might clock a n***a

Capo got so many watches, he need supervision

Why you walkin' 'round the facts like you're superstitious?

Damn, damn, damn

[Chorus]

I put you n****s through the wringer, yeah

You gettin' bodied by a singin' n***a, yeah

I'm with Noel like I'm Kris Kringle, yeah

Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn

Where she at? Yeah, where she at?

Your baby mama ain't even post your single, yeah

I'm off a Quay, it make my body tingle

[Bridge]

Tables turn, tables turn, bridges burn, bridges burn

Lord, forgive me (Lord, forgive me), it's my turn

Tables turn, tables turn, bridges burn, bridges burn

Lord, forgive me (Lord, forgive me)

[Chorus]

Yeah, your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn

Where she at? Yeah, where she at?

Your baby mama ain't even post your single, yeah

I'm off a Quay, it make my body tingle