Drake and Bobbi Althoff interview: 5 Highlights & how to watch

3 September 2025, 18:08

Drake and Bobbi Althoff interview: 5 Highlights & how to watch
Drake and Bobbi Althoff interview: 5 Highlights & how to watch. Picture: Getty Images and YouTube

Drake has appeared with Bobbi Althoff in another viral interview, where he addressed the BBL rumours, his celebrity beef and a whole lot more. But how do you watch? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake and Bobbi Althoff have reconnected for yet another viral interview, ahead of his upcoming album drop, ‘Iceman’.

The pair always have a dynamic that can’t be replicated, Drake debatably being the most candid version of himself with Bobbi.

Released on 2nd of September, the video has already raked up almost 1 million views in less than 24 hours, proving that the fans just love their banter.

So, what were some of the best bits so you don’t need to sit through the whole hour and a half show.

Drake and Bobbi
Drake and Bobbi. Picture: Youtube

Drake addressed BBL and ab surgery allegations with Bobbi Althoff

The long-standing rumours of Drake getting a BBL were addressed on the podcast episode.

This comes after the viral ‘BBL Drizzy’ track dropped by Metro Boomin amid the Canadian rapper’s beef with Kendrick Lamar.

It was also only in July 2025 that he faced a fresh set of surgery allegations after posting a post-gym pic, where some fans said that his abs looked fake.

Here is what he had to say on that.

Drake reveals his type to Bobbi Althoff

The rapper is known to have a very eclectic type, having a vast and varied dating history.

However, his almost flirty banter with Bobbi seemed to bring out the truth in the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper, revealing his unexpected type, and why he struggles to find them despite being one of the world’s most famous rappers.

Drake addresses disses Rick Ross with Bobbi Althoff

Drizzy has been known to have a frosty relationship with fellow rapper Rick Ross, after the latter unfollowed Drake on Instagram in early 2024.

They have since dissed each other in tracks, and he took yet another shot at the ‘Hustlin’ rapper in his sit-down with Bobbi.In this clip, he took a jab at the rapper’s ‘fake’ diamonds.

Drake discusses spending time in a Swedish jail

Back in 2022, the ‘Which One?’ rapper was detained by the Swedish police when landing in the country.

This is the first time he has spoken about the incident.

Drake reveals when he is going to get married

And finally, Drake addressed the question that has been on the tips of fans' tongues for years.

When will the 38-year-old rapper get married?

Now that we know what kind of girls he’s looking for, Bobbi finally pried out of him the all-important question.

How do you watch Drake and Bobbi Althoff interview?

The interview is an hour and twenty minutes long, and free to watch.

You can watch it here, on Bobbi Althoff’s YouTube page.

DRAKE: "I'm Sorry" | NOT THIS AGAIN

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Cardi B going on tour for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Is Cardi B going on tour for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Who is August Alsina’s boyfriend Zu & how long have they been together?

Who is August Alsina’s boyfriend Zu & how long have they been together?

Vybz Kartel tour setlist: When the concert starts & what songs he’ll perform

Vybz Kartel tour setlist: When the concert starts & what songs he’ll perform

Ayra Starr speaks on the viral Coldplay kiss amid joining them on tour

Ayra Starr speaks on the viral Coldplay kiss amid joining them on tour

Trending

Austin Butler & Zoe Kravitz reveal what they’ve taken from ‘Caught Stealing’ set

Austin Butler & Zoe Kravitz reveal what they’ve taken from ‘Caught Stealing’ set

Who is Mario’s girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios? Age, job & pregnancy details

Who is Mario’s girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios? Age, job & pregnancy details

Cardi B court case: Why is she in court?

Cardi B court case: Why is she in court?

Is Lil Nas X going to prison?

Is Lil Nas X going to prison?

Capital XTRA’s Carnival 2025: How to watch it back

Capital XTRA’s Carnival 2025: How to watch it back

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working