Drake and Bobbi Althoff interview: 5 Highlights & how to watch

Drake and Bobbi Althoff interview: 5 Highlights & how to watch.

Drake has appeared with Bobbi Althoff in another viral interview, where he addressed the BBL rumours, his celebrity beef and a whole lot more. But how do you watch? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake and Bobbi Althoff have reconnected for yet another viral interview, ahead of his upcoming album drop, ‘Iceman’.

The pair always have a dynamic that can’t be replicated, Drake debatably being the most candid version of himself with Bobbi.

Released on 2nd of September, the video has already raked up almost 1 million views in less than 24 hours, proving that the fans just love their banter.

So, what were some of the best bits so you don’t need to sit through the whole hour and a half show.

Drake and Bobbi. Picture: Youtube

Drake addressed BBL and ab surgery allegations with Bobbi Althoff

The long-standing rumours of Drake getting a BBL were addressed on the podcast episode.

This comes after the viral ‘BBL Drizzy’ track dropped by Metro Boomin amid the Canadian rapper’s beef with Kendrick Lamar.

It was also only in July 2025 that he faced a fresh set of surgery allegations after posting a post-gym pic, where some fans said that his abs looked fake.

Here is what he had to say on that.

Drake addresses claims he has fake abs and a BBL on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast. pic.twitter.com/cBM4Ke6HWl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2025

Drake reveals his type to Bobbi Althoff

The rapper is known to have a very eclectic type, having a vast and varied dating history.

However, his almost flirty banter with Bobbi seemed to bring out the truth in the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper, revealing his unexpected type, and why he struggles to find them despite being one of the world’s most famous rappers.

LMAO did the bobbi althoff interview just unlock metal drake ??😭



fuck it...sample on ICEMAN!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WVX39wv2sn — Fring (@cartierfring) September 2, 2025

Drake addresses disses Rick Ross with Bobbi Althoff

Drizzy has been known to have a frosty relationship with fellow rapper Rick Ross, after the latter unfollowed Drake on Instagram in early 2024.

They have since dissed each other in tracks, and he took yet another shot at the ‘Hustlin’ rapper in his sit-down with Bobbi.In this clip, he took a jab at the rapper’s ‘fake’ diamonds.

Drake dissed Rick Ross in his new interview with Bobbi:



Bobbi: “I’ve never seen someone ice Rosé”



Drake: “You’ve never seen someone ice Rosé..? Well talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds” pic.twitter.com/aPBGeqZu3y — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 2, 2025

Drake discusses spending time in a Swedish jail

Back in 2022, the ‘Which One?’ rapper was detained by the Swedish police when landing in the country.

This is the first time he has spoken about the incident.

Drake says he got arrested in Sweden because he threw a private party, and among the guests was a police officer’s girlfriend pic.twitter.com/UwV9H3vsuD — Felipe $$$ 🇧🇷 (@spinboutU_) September 2, 2025

Drake reveals when he is going to get married

And finally, Drake addressed the question that has been on the tips of fans' tongues for years.

When will the 38-year-old rapper get married?

Now that we know what kind of girls he’s looking for, Bobbi finally pried out of him the all-important question.

Bobbi asks Drake when does he plan on getting married. His face says it all😂 pic.twitter.com/Fu5C33cGWq — Karabo🦉 (@_kaysway_) September 2, 2025

How do you watch Drake and Bobbi Althoff interview?

The interview is an hour and twenty minutes long, and free to watch.

You can watch it here, on Bobbi Althoff’s YouTube page.