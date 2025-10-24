Inside Drake's Birthday, in the lead up to the drop of his album ‘Iceman’

Inside Drake's Birthday, in the lead up to the drop of his album ‘Iceman’. Picture: Getty Images

Drake has been gearing up for his new album ‘Iceman’, as he celebrated his 39th birthday, after his surprise merch drop. But when is Drake’s birthday? And how did he celebrate? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake turned 39 in October this year and celebrated in style in the Bahamas.

The rapper took over the Caribbean spot to celebrate, in what seemed to be a rather intimate event.

He actually just surprised fans with a sly merch drop featuring a ‘Hate Survivor’ hoodie believed to be in reference to his infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Putting all the drama behind him, though, he looked like the true G.O.A.T. he is in a 90s-themed look.

The rapper wore a velour shirt and a matching headband, of course, dropped out in his iconic icy chains.

His birthday being on October 24th, he kicks off Scorpio season on its first day.

His cake seemed to be the centerpiece of the event.

A three-tiered cake featuring a Snow Owl tier, in reference to his iconic OVO logo, and even a cowboy tier, which was in theme with Adonis’ birthday.

Drake celebrating his birthday in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/dY31CIyr7g — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 24, 2025

The ‘Nokia’ rapper celebrated his son’s birthday just a week prior, appearing side-by-side with his baby mum Sophie Brussaux.

Adonis’ birthday had the same cowboy theme, so perhaps it was a nod to his favourite boy.

Drake is gearing up for his highly anticipated new album ‘Iceman’, and some fans are hoping for a surprise drop for his birthday.

However, although ‘Iceman’ is said to be dropping soon, it isn’t anticipated until the end of the month, October 31st.

The latest track released from the album was ‘Dog House’, however, he was also victim to a leak, the song ‘National Treasure’ plastered across socials.