Who did Drake put a bet on at the Super Bowl 2026? His ‘curse’ explained

Drake, who is gearing up for his new album ‘Iceman’ release date, has done it again, with his infamous Super Bowl ‘curse’, placing a bet on the Super Bowl that Bad Bunny performed at. But who did he bet on this year? And what is the Drake curse? Here are all the details.

Drake has lost his annual Super Bowl bet, whilst supposedly turning down a halftime performance with Bad Bunny – but who did he bet on?

The international superstar is one of the wealthiest rappers in the industry, with an estimated net worth of roughly $400 million (£292.7 million).

Whilst his controversial partnership with betting company Stake is contract-based, Drake himself has always enjoyed gambling, and notoriously has bad luck.

This year, he lived up to the ‘prophecy’ when he placed a whopping $1 million (£731 million) on the New England Patriots to win, the same team that Cardi B’s baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, played on.

He shared a post to his 141 million followers, before the game began, and fans took it as a sign to bet the other way.

As suspected, the team lost, and the ‘Nokia’ rapper is down another million, and the fans are blaming him.

The ‘curse’ goes all the way back to 2016, when he lost a $60,000 bet to fellow rapper French Montana, who bet on the Golden State Warriors to win.

His ‘curse’ has continued since, losing a further $1 million when betting on his hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in 2025.

Despite his bad luck, he continues to place his risky bets, talking about the so-called ‘Drake curse’ back in 2025, claiming ‘nobody could ever talk to me about the Drake Curse’, citing a few wins he has had.

So, whilst fans can’t fully blame the Canadian artist, they are most definitely trying to.

One fan commented: “Oops... this won't age well...lol.”

Another said: “Damn 1 mil down the drain 😢 can I have a band tho.”