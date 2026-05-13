Why does Drake have beef with A$AP Rocky & Future?

Why does Drake have beef with A$AP Rocky & Future? Picture: Getty Images

Drake is gearing up for the release date of his new album, ‘Iceman’, with speculation that he could be addressing his feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar and a few others. But why does Drake have ‘beef’ with Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky? What happened between Future and Drake? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake’s new album ‘Iceman’ is highly anticipated, with the release date being teased for years, but recent reports have suggested Drizzy is not just taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, but also his old friends, A$AP Rocky and Future – but why do they have beef?

The Toronto G.O.A.T. is one of the best that the rap genre has ever seen, recently smashing the record for most albums to spend over a decade on the Billboard 200, taking over from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

‘Iceman’ is one of the most-talked-about projects dropping this year, with Drake building anticipation for the album as early as 2024.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

With the new project set to drop on May 15th, with an extra-special Iceman Episode 4 stream set to drop the night prior, fans are anticipating who the 39-year-old will be taking aim at.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper is expected to come for his foe, Kendrick Lamar, who kicked off their feud back in 2024, dropping the diss track ‘Not Like Us’ in a scathing move against the Canadian.

In his first solo project since the beef, the global sensation is expected to have a lot to get off his chest, including some sources implying he is also set to throw shots at other rappers, A$AP Rocky and Future – but why?

Does Drake have beef with A$AP Rocky & Future?

A$AP Rocky & Future. Picture: Getty Images

Drake notoriously had a very public infatuation with pop star Rihanna, collaborating a lot through the careers, their connection highlighted by their steamy BRITs performance of ‘Work’ back in 2016.

The ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer has been dating the A$AP Mob member since roughly 2019, and they now have three kids together.

Drake and Rocky are said to have had a tense relationship since, with the latter sending shots at the Canadian on Future and Metro Boomin’s hit ‘Show of Hands'.

A$AP Rocky, Drake & Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

More recently, A$AP seemed to shade Drizzy on his ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ album.

He said: “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b***h.”

This seems to be the root of their problem, but the Grammy-winner is yet to publicly address it, and fans seem to think that ‘Iceman’ is going to be the time he does just that.

Future & Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Future, on the other hand, has a lot more of a complex history, the pair at one point being good friends and consistent collaborators.

They both joined forces on the project ‘What A Time to Be Alive,’ which continues to be one of the most iconic hip-hop collaborations in history.

While it is hard to trace just where it went wrong, some reports suggest the 42-year-old’s shift to collaborate with Metro Boomin caused a strain on their old relationship.

Future & Metro Boomin. Picture: Getty Images

In 2024, Future and Metro collaborated on the album ‘WE DON’T TRUST YOU’, which helped escalate the ‘anti-Drake’ rhetoric, the project being credited for the snowballing of Kendrick, also jumping on.

The Atlanta native took aim at the Canadian, calling him a fake friend.

While there has been recent speculation that Future could be appearing on ‘Iceman’, with him recently seen in the studio wearing Drake’s brand NOCTA, some fans appear doubtful.

FUTURE WEARING DRAKE BRAND “NOCTA” IN HIS LATEST TEASER 🦅



FUTURE ON ICEMAN? 🦉🧊 pic.twitter.com/s6u1Mc0ziA — Kongo (@KongoFuture) April 20, 2026

Whether they have resolved their differences since their fallout remains unclear, but fans can only hope that they sort things out to give fans some more music reminiscent of the ‘Jumpman’ era.

One fan commented: “Future need to be on time out. I don’t want him on iceman.”

Another said: “If Future really on there it’s already a moment.”