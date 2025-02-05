Drake Anita Max Win tour setlist: Full list of songs
5 February 2025, 12:22 | Updated: 5 February 2025, 13:04
What is the setlist for Drake's Anita Max Win tour in Australia? Here's the full list of songs amid his new tour.
Drake has commenced his Anita Max Win tour in Perth, Australia, and fans are excited to find out the setlist to his anticipated tour.
The Canadian singer hasn't toured on his own since the 2018/2019 Assassination Vacation tour, so fans are thrilled to get a mega Drake-heavy performance.
Drizzy performs a whopping 41 songs during the two-hour show, and here's all his songs on the Anita Max Win setlist for Australia.
What is Drake's Anita Max Win full setlist?
Drake performs over 40 songs during his Anita Max Win tour, and here is a list of all of the songs.
He performed these on night one of the tour, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He came on stage at 9:25pm and ended at 11pm.
Drake's Anita Max Win Tour Official Setlist:
1. Over My Dead Body
2. Marvins Room
3. Headlines
4. HYFR
5. The Motto
6. She Will
7. Love Me
8. Started From The Bottom
9. Hold On We're Going Home
10. My Way Remix
11. Energy
12. Know Yourself
13. Hotline Bling
14. Feel No Ways
15. Child's Play
16. Controlla
17. One Dance
18. Passionfruit
19. Fake Love
20. Gods Plan
21. Nonstop
22. In My Feelings
23. Nice For What
24. Ratchet Happy Birthday
25. SICKO MODE
26. No Guidance
27. Laugh Now Cry Later
28. What’s Next
29. Wants and Needs
30. Girls Want Girls
31. Knife Talk
32. Massive
33. Jimmy Cooks
34. Rich Flex
35. Search & Rescue
36. Rich Baby Daddy
37. IDGAF
38. You Broke My Heart
39. No Face
40. Circadian Rhythm
41. Yebbas Heartbreak
Drake Anita Max Win Tour Dates:
· Feb. 4 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
· Feb. 5 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
· Feb. 9 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
· Feb. 10 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
· Feb. 12 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
· Feb. 13 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
· Feb. 16 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
· Feb. 17 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
· Feb. 19 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
· Feb. 20 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
· Feb. 24 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
· Feb. 25 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
· March 4 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
· March 7 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
· March 15 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
· March 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
