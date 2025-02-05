Drake Anita Max Win tour setlist: Full list of songs

By Anna Suffolk

What is the setlist for Drake's Anita Max Win tour in Australia? Here's the full list of songs amid his new tour.

Drake has commenced his Anita Max Win tour in Perth, Australia, and fans are excited to find out the setlist to his anticipated tour.

The Canadian singer hasn't toured on his own since the 2018/2019 Assassination Vacation tour, so fans are thrilled to get a mega Drake-heavy performance.

Drizzy performs a whopping 41 songs during the two-hour show, and here's all his songs on the Anita Max Win setlist for Australia.

What is Drake's Anita Max Win full setlist?

Drake performs over 40 songs during his Anita Max Win tour, and here is a list of all of the songs.

He performed these on night one of the tour, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. He came on stage at 9:25pm and ended at 11pm.

Drake's Anita Max Win Tour Official Setlist:

1. Over My Dead Body

2. Marvins Room

3. Headlines

4. HYFR

5. The Motto

6. She Will

7. Love Me

8. Started From The Bottom

9. Hold On We're Going Home

10. My Way Remix

11. Energy

12. Know Yourself

13. Hotline Bling

14. Feel No Ways

15. Child's Play

16. Controlla

17. One Dance

18. Passionfruit

19. Fake Love

20. Gods Plan

21. Nonstop

22. In My Feelings

23. Nice For What

24. Ratchet Happy Birthday

25. SICKO MODE

26. No Guidance

27. Laugh Now Cry Later

28. What’s Next

29. Wants and Needs

30. Girls Want Girls

31. Knife Talk

32. Massive

33. Jimmy Cooks

34. Rich Flex

35. Search & Rescue

36. Rich Baby Daddy

37. IDGAF

38. You Broke My Heart

39. No Face

40. Circadian Rhythm

41. Yebbas Heartbreak

Drake Anita Max Win Tour Dates:

· Feb. 4 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

· Feb. 5 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

· Feb. 9 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

· Feb. 10 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

· Feb. 12 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

· Feb. 13 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

· Feb. 16 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

· Feb. 17 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

· Feb. 19 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

· Feb. 20 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

· Feb. 24 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

· Feb. 25 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

· March 4 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

· March 7 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

· March 15 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

· March 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena