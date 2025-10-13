Drake celebrates son Adonis’ 8th birthday with baby mum Sophie Brussaux

Drake celebrates son Adonis’ 8th birthday with baby mum Sophie Brussaux. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @champagnepapi & @sophieknowsbetter

Drake has come off his world tour, and is prepping for his upcoming ‘Iceman’ album. The UMG lawsuit may have been a dampener on his mood but his son, Adonis celebrated his birthday, and Drake was there to show his support, alongside his baby mum, Sophie Brussaux.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake made a rare appearance alongside his baby mum and ex-girlfriend, Sophie Brussaux, for their son, Adonis’ 8th birthday!

The rapper is known for his close relationship with his boy, after he was publicly revealed to the world by Pusha T.

This is the first time the rapper has been seen since the UMG lawsuit dismissal, and he looked super happy to be there!

Drake & Adonis. Picture: Getty Images

Adonis has been popping out at Drakes ‘Some Special Shows’ tour all year, travelling the world with his famous dad.

The pair have a super cute bond, and his recent birthday is the latest example.

The boy shares the same birth month as his dad, but whilst Adonis is a Libra, Drake is a Scorpio with his birthday falling later in the month of October.

Drake & Sophie celebrating Adonis’s 8th birthday 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2aEUOpgAvA — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) October 12, 2025

The party took a cowboy theme, both parents dressed in blue, and seen helping Adonis cut his cake.

Sophie and Drizzy were first pictured back together in 2017, but aren’t believed to have been an official couple.

The pair have since fostered a healthy co-parenting relationship, the ‘Nokia’ rapper being very proud of his only child.

Adonis & Sophie. Picture: Instagram @sophieknowsbetter

Fans are always happy to see the dynamic duo together, and it is a wholesome moment for them as they have watched the young boy grow through the years.

One fan commented: “Say what you want about him but he’s clearly a good father on top of being the undefeated GOAT.”

Another said: “Wholesome family vibes, love to see it.”