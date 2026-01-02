Inside Drake & Adin Ross’ Stake lawsuit & what it means

Drake and Adin Ross have been hit with a federal RICO case alongside Stake, the gambling company. But what is Drake’s RICO case? What is the lawsuit? & Why is Drake being sued? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake is closer than ever to releasing his new album ‘Iceman’, but now, he and Adin Ross are being sued for RICO charges, alongside the gambling platform Stake – but what exactly is the lawsuit?

The lawsuit is being brought against the pair as well as the online betting company, accusing them of illegal gambling promotions and, as RICO stands for, racketeering claims.

Both Drizzy and the streamer have supposedly been using the website’s ‘tipping’ feature to transfer money amongst themselves.

The claims go a step further, though, insinuating that the ‘Nokia’ rapper has been illegally using the ‘tipping’ money to artificially boost his music streams on various platforms.

The plaintiff suggests that Adin and Drake have funded the creation of artificial bot streams that simultaneously stream the Canadians' music as well as boost general hype around it.

The bot streams have raised suspicions amongst fans, including a specific four-day period in 2024 where the rapper's track ‘No Face’ gained 250,000 plays from Turkey, although a VPN was used to make it appear they came from the UK.

However, these claims have not yet been proven in court.

Drake’s giveaways have also been targeted, accusing the 6 God of portraying encrypted transfers as giveaways, and instead transferring the money amongst themselves.

Now, at this stage, it is not yet clear if these accusations are truthful, with the lawsuit still very much active.

However, this isn’t the first lawsuit brought against the pair; this is the third, in a similar case to do with the promotion of gambling.

So, whilst some patterns seem suspicious to the plaintiffs, the lawsuit is not yet active, with Drake and Adin yet to comment on the case.

The lawsuit is not thought to be delaying the release of the rapper's upcoming album, ‘Iceman’, though which he recently teased is coming soon via Instagram.