7 February 2025, 16:38

Drake new solo album 2025: Release Date, Features & Tracklist. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Drake has teased that he is working on a solo album during his 'Anita Max Win' tour in Australia. So, when is the release date, what's on the track list and who might feature?

New Drake music is on the horizon, and not just his upcoming joint collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR called '$exy $ongs 4 U’.

The Canadian rapper has revealed he is working on a new solo album during a tour stop on the Anita Max Win AUS tour.

Drizzy hasn't released a solo album since 2023's 'For All The Dogs', so here is everything we know about his ninth studio album including release date, features and track list.

Drake pictured in 2017.
Drake's 9th studio album is coming sooner than you think. . Picture: Alamy

When is Drake's 9th album being released?

In February 2025, Drake shared to the audience of the Anita Max Win tour stop that he is working on new solo music.

First, he plugged his new album: “I got a new album coming out on Valentine's Day with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

It's called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” Drake said on Wednesday night.

Drake's eighth project should be coming soon!
Drake's ninth project should be coming soon! Picture: Getty

However, he did eventually speak about his solo project, “And you know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y'all.”

“When the time is right, I'll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y'all that you need to hear.”

Could this be in 2025? Or perhaps even next year? Only time will tell.

Who will feature on Drake's new album?

We don't know who will feature on Drizzy's ninth studio album just yet, but we do have a possible indication about who has been in the studio with him.

DJ Khaled recently deleted his album announcement after Drake denied he was part of two songs.

Drake commented on DJ Khaled's announcement: “Must be @drakebell.” and now the rapper has deleted all mention of Drizzy.

Drake denied he was part of DJ Khaled's new album.
Drake denied he was part of DJ Khaled's new album. Picture: Getty

