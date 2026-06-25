Don Toliver ‘Nitrous - Octane World Tour Leg 2’: UK Dates, Tickets & presale

Don Toliver ‘Nitrous - Octane World Tour Leg 2’: UK Dates, Tickets & presale. Picture: Press Release

Don Toliver is coming to the UK on his world tour, coming to Manchester. Birmingham and London’s O2, with Live Nation. But how do you get tickets? When is he performing? Is there a presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Don Toliver is heading to the UK on his ‘Nitrous - Octane World Tour Leg 2’, coming to Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and London’s O2 – But how do you get tickets? & Is there a Live Nation presale?

The Houston-born rapper is taking his brand-new, fifth studio album ‘OCTANE’ on tour for the first time, following the project, which gave him his first solo chart-topper.

Don is doing 18 concerts in Europe, including 4 dates in the UK’s most iconic venues.

Don Toliver. Picture: Press Release

The Grammy-nominated artist is bringing his biggest hits ‘E85’ and ‘Body’ are sure to be played as well as ‘OCTANE,’ which is officially the most-streamed hip-hop album of 2026, surpassing over 1 billion.

But how do you make sure you are there?

Here are all the details.

What are the dates for Don Toliver’s ‘Nitrous – Octane World Tour Leg 2’ UK Tour?

Don Toliver. Picture: Press Release

Don Toliver is coming to the UK for 4 concerts.

They are:

Wednesday, 18th November | Leeds | First Direct Bank Arena

Thursday, 19th November | Birmingham | Utilita Arena

Sunday, 22nd November | Manchester | Co-op Live

Monday 23rd November | London | The O2

How do you get tickets to Don Toliver’s 2026 UK ‘Nitrous – Octane World Tour’?

Don Toliver tour. Picture: Press Release

Artist presale began on June 24th at 10 am.

You can access the presale here.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 26th at 12pm.

You can buy tickets here.