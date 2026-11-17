Don Toliver 2026 ‘Nitrous Octane’ tour setlist: London, Manchester, Birmingham

Don Toliver 2026 ‘Nitrous Octane’ tour setlist: London, Manchester, Birmingham. Picture: Getty Images & Press

Grammy-nominee Don Toliver is heading to the UK on his ‘OCTANE’ tour, performing in London’s O2, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. But what songs are on Don Toliver’s 2026 ‘Nitrous Octane World Tour’? & What time does his concert end?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Don Toliver is performing in the UK on his ‘Nitrous Octane World Tour’ 2026, bringing his Grammy-nominated songs to concerts in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds – so what songs are on Don Toliver’s setlist? & When does his concert start and end?

The rapper is coming off the back of a hugely successful year, recently being nominated at the Grammys for Best New Artist as well as Best Rap Album.

It is Don Toliver’s biggest UK tour yet, and fans have been patiently waiting since he kicked the tour off in May.

Don Toliver. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst slightly different in every arena, it is safe to assume that he will take to the stage between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm, with the show ending around 11 pm.

But what songs will he perform?

Here is the full official setlist.

All songs on Don Toliver’s ‘Nitrous Octane’ UK tour setlist

Don Toliver. Picture: Getty Images

Don Toliver is set to be on stage for just under two hours, performing from his newest album ‘OCTANE’ as well as his best songs.

1. E85

2. OPPOSITE

3. Secondhand

4. Party with the Boys

5. ATM

6. Call Back

7. Cardigan

8. No Idea

9. You

10. Body

11. Gemstone

12. Party with the Boys *(played again)*

13. Excavator

14. TORE UP

15. K9

DJ Set Break

16. Cold Shoulder

17. No Pole

18. Tiramisu

19. TMU

20. Around Me

21. KRYPTONITE

22. Too Many Nights

23. CAN’T SAY

24. BANDIT

25. Solar Eclipse

26. E85