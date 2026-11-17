Don Toliver 2026 ‘Nitrous Octane’ tour setlist: London, Manchester, Birmingham
17 November 2026, 16:35
Grammy-nominee Don Toliver is heading to the UK on his ‘OCTANE’ tour, performing in London’s O2, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. But what songs are on Don Toliver’s 2026 ‘Nitrous Octane World Tour’? & What time does his concert end?
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Don Toliver is performing in the UK on his ‘Nitrous Octane World Tour’ 2026, bringing his Grammy-nominated songs to concerts in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds – so what songs are on Don Toliver’s setlist? & When does his concert start and end?
The rapper is coming off the back of a hugely successful year, recently being nominated at the Grammys for Best New Artist as well as Best Rap Album.
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It is Don Toliver’s biggest UK tour yet, and fans have been patiently waiting since he kicked the tour off in May.
Whilst slightly different in every arena, it is safe to assume that he will take to the stage between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm, with the show ending around 11 pm.
But what songs will he perform?
Here is the full official setlist.
All songs on Don Toliver’s ‘Nitrous Octane’ UK tour setlist
Don Toliver is set to be on stage for just under two hours, performing from his newest album ‘OCTANE’ as well as his best songs.
1. E85
2. OPPOSITE
3. Secondhand
4. Party with the Boys
5. ATM
6. Call Back
7. Cardigan
8. No Idea
9. You
10. Body
11. Gemstone
12. Party with the Boys *(played again)*
13. Excavator
14. TORE UP
15. K9
DJ Set Break
16. Cold Shoulder
17. No Pole
18. Tiramisu
19. TMU
20. Around Me
21. KRYPTONITE
22. Too Many Nights
23. CAN’T SAY
24. BANDIT
25. Solar Eclipse
26. E85