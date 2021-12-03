Doja Cat 'Woman' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Woman', from Doja Cat's album 'Planet Her'

Doja Cat has been killing the music scene this past year, releasing hit after hit, and today she finally dropped the video to hit viral single Woman.

Embarking on another cinematic space adventure in the new music video for 'Woman', the opening track of Planet Her is an afro beats ode to the divine feminine in which Doja discusses the different roles of being a woman.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of the hit viral track 'Woman'.

"Put that paper in the picture like a diorama"

Put that paper in the picture is a term that describes someone creating a story. She could also be alluding to paper as money and the picture being life – putting money into real life.

"I could be the CEO, just look at Robyn Fenty"

Doja Cat sees herself as a CEO (Chief Executive Officer). She later refers to singer and Fenty CEO, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known simply as Rihanna.

"They wanna see us end up like we Regina on Mean Girls"

Doja is making reference to the 2004 film Mean Girls where the mean girl Regina George is struck by a school bus and put in a neck brace. She is also implying that men want to see successful women fail. BOO!

"Mother Earth, Mother Mary rise to the top, Divine feminine, I'm feminine (Why?)"

In mythology the divine feminine, usually represented by the Mother or the Goddess, connects us all to the sacred. They were grounded in Mother Earth and connected to Father Sky, bringing children into the world through the power of their life-giving love.

Doja Cat performs onstage at the iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM Jingle Ball 2021. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Doja Cat's 'Woman'?

[Intro]

Hey, woman

Hey, woman



[Chorus]

Woman

Let me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman (Ayy)

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman (Ayy)

Let me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman (Ayy)

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman (Ayy)



[Verse 1]

What you need?

She give tenfold, come here, papa, plant your seed

She can grow it from her womb, a family

Provide lovin' overlooked and unappreciated, you see (Yeah)

You can reciprocate

I got delicious taste, you need a woman's touch in your place

Just protect her and keep her safe

Baby, worship my hips and waist

So feminine with grace

I touch your soul when you hear me say, "Boy"

Let me be your woman

[Chorus]

Woman

Lеt me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman

Lеt me be your woman

Woman, woman, woman (Ayy)

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman



[Verse 2]

I can be your lady, I'm a woman

I'm a motherfucker, but they got a problem

Put some babies in your life and take away the drama

Put that paper in the picture like a diorama

Gotta face a lot of people of the opposite

'Cause the world told me, "We ain't got the common sense"

Gotta prove it to myself that I'm on top of shit

And you will never know a god without the goddesses

Honest, it's fuckin' honest, get

And I could be on everything

I mean I could be the leader, head of all the states

I could smile and jiggle it 'til his pockets empty

I could be the CEO, just look at Robyn Fenty

And I'ma be there for you 'cause you on my team, girl

Don't ever think you ain't hella these niggas dream girl

They wanna pit us against each other

When we succeedin' for no reasons

They wanna see us end up like we Regina on Mean Girls

Princess or queen, tomboy or king (Yeah)

You've heard a lot, you've never seen (Nah)

Mother Earth, Mother Mary rise to the top

Divine feminine, I'm feminine (Why?)



[Chorus]

Woman (Daddy)

Let me be your woman (Let me be your—)

Woman, woman, woman (Let me be your—)

I can be your woman

Woman, woman, woman (Daddy)

Let me be your woman (I know)

Woman, woman, woman (Daddy)

I can be your woman (I know)

Woman, woman, woman



[Outro]

Eee, eee, eee (Hey, woman)

(Woman)

Eee, eee, eee (Hey, woman)

Hey (Hey woman)

Mm-hmm, mm-hmm (Woman)

(Hey, woman)

(Hey, woman)

