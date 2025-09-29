Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour 2026: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues

Doja Cat and better than ever as she returns to music with her brand new album drop, ‘Vie’. The rapper and singer is in an exciting new era, and you won’t want to miss out on this one! So where exactly is she going? And how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

Doja Cat is back with her brand new album, ‘Vie’, released on the September 26th, and she is going on her very first world tour, ‘Tour Ma Vie’, her first since 2023.

The singer and rapper has transformed in her last few years, fully embracing the pop genre, this album being a reflection of her development.

This iconic tour is officially her biggest run yet, her beginning in Australia and ending in the States almost a whole year later.

With 1 Grammy and 6 VMAs this pop princess is here to stay and this newly announced tour is going to be a show you won’t want to miss!

So, how do you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

What are the Doja Cat, ‘Ma Vie’ 2026 UK tour dates?

Saturday 23rd May 2026 | Manchester | Co-Op Live

Tuesday 26th May 2026 | Birmingham | Utilita Arena

Friday 29th May 2026| London| The O2 Arena

Other European dates:

Tuesday May 19th | Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena

Thursday May 21nd | Glasgow, UK —"OVO HydroT

uesday Jun 2nd | Lisbon, Portugal | MEO Arena

Wednesday Jun 3rd | Sun Jun 07 | Barcelona, Spain | Primavera Sound

Saturday Jun 6th | Lyon, FR | LDLC Arena

Tueday Jun 9th | Paris, France | Accor Arena

Friday Jun 12th | Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Monday Jun 15th | Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena

Wed Jun 17th | Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena

Fri Jun 19th | Krakow, Poland | Tauron Arena

How to get tickets to the Doja Cat ‘Ma Vie’ 2026 UK tour?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 3rd October.

The sale begins at 6 am.

So, make sure to set your alarms!