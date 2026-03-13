Doja Cat shares health update about lipoedema

Doja Cat shares health update about lipoedema. Picture: Getty Images

Doja Cat, who is known for her songs ‘Juicy’ and ‘Paint the Town Red,’ has opened up about her genetic condition, lipoedema, and her struggles with it, amid her comments about Timothee Chalamet. But what is lipoedema? And what has she said? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Doja Cat shares Lipidema story

Doja Cat is an artist who has never shied away from speaking her mind, most recently with comments made about Timothee Chalamet, and more concerningly, her struggle with the health condition, lipoedema – but what is lipoedema? And how long has she had it?

The ‘Juicy’ rapper is one of the few A-list celebrities that uses social media as an unfiltered platform to interact with fans and share personal opinions and feelings, in a world that often demands celebrities' own feelings are strictly edited.

That could be said to be true with her recent comments on the Marty Supreme actor's opinions on ballet and opera, which she promptly retracted, as well as opening up about her health.

Doja Cat. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking in a video shared to her 27 million TikTok followers, Doja opened up about her recent discovery that issues she has had with her own body her whole life might be a sign of lipoedema.

Lipoedema is a long-term condition where abnormal fat builds up disproportionately,usually in the legs, hips, and sometimes arms, which can cause pain, swelling, and easy bruising.

After researching the condition herself, she has realised that her slightly heavier legs, which she has struggled with her whole life, are actually a medical issue.

Doja Cat. Picture: Getty Images

In the 7-minute-long video, she said: “I just had the craziest effing epiphany and sorry, I’m so geeked. Basically, lipoedema runs in my family, and I think my mum has it.”

The 30-year-old’s body has always been a talking point with her debut as an artist focused on her voluptuous figure, but more recently, people have accused her of getting a BBL.

Doja continued: “It was so crazy to have all this a**, like ‘boo hoo’, but I had no clue…a few years ago I got lipo…I left my butt alone, I just done my thighs. My butt was huge, I had to go back in. It looked like I had a bbl.

Doja Cat 2019. Picture: Getty Images

She concluded: “All I know is I’ve been wearing a whole lot of tights on stage.”

The revelation has been a representation for lots of her fans who have struggled with the same thing.

One fan commented: “I look at the juicy music video and it made me more confident.”

Another said: “When my doctor mentioned it to me he said you were a celebrity example 😳.”