30 September 2025, 16:17

Doja Cat 2026 tour: How to get presale tickets. Picture: Getty Images and Press

Doja is back with her newest album ‘Vie’, announcing her biggest world tour yet, ‘Ma Vie World Tour’. But how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Doja Cat is back and touring in 2026 on her ‘Ma Vie World Tour’, coming to the UK, performing in London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

The album, released on September 26th, is the start of a new era for the artist, her fully embracing the pop genre with a nod to the 80s.

Doja Cat at Wireless 2024
Doja Cat at Wireless 2024. Picture: Getty Images

She is one of the most iconic performers of her generation, her unforgettable 2024 set still shared to this day.So how do you make sure you don’t miss out?

How to get presale tickets to Doja Cat’s ‘Ma Vie World Tour’ 2026?

Fans are able to beat out the general sale to try and secure their place at next year's gig.

All you have to do is purchase a copy of the ‘Vie’ album from the official site for a presale link

Doja Cat UK tour dates
Doja Cat UK tour dates. Picture: Press Release

Orders have to be placed before 7 pm on 30th September.

Alternatively, you can sign up for presale access here.

The code should be emailed to you after 7 pm on September 30th.

The presale opens officially at 10 am on October 1st.

So make sure you don’t miss out on what is set to be her biggest show yet!

Doja Cat tour
Doja Cat tour. Picture: Press Release

