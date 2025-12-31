Inside Doechii and SZA’s ‘Girl Get Up’ lyrics

Doechii has just dropped a surprise track with SZA, but what is she saying? Here are the full lyrics to ‘girl,get up’ so you don’t miss a thing.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Doechii and SZA have surprised fans with a collaboration on the sultry track ‘girl, get up’ – but what are the lyrics?

The artists have collaborated only once before on their huge track ‘Persuasive’, and they’ve gone and done it again!

Doechii has just come off the back of her sold-out world tour, and SZA, as per usual, has been leading the RnB game.

The track dropped as a surprise on December 31st and sets fans up for the right energy for the new year!But what are they saying?

Here are the full lyrics.

Doechii and SZA’s ‘Girl Get Up’ full lyrics

[Verse 1: Doechii]

Sippin' my kombucha on a rooftop

Smokin' blue dream on my karma sutra

Life is but a dream for a dark skin b***h like me

Life gets dark when you're dark like me

Times get hard with a heart this big

Mouths get fed when you’re a*s this thick

Count my sheep, and I catch my Zs

I don't read y'all tweets, I delete y'all threads

Don't need w**d to be ten feet tall

I don't need keys when I knock down walls

Been pushin' P since bathroom stalls

Why sell my soul when I know I'm God?

[Chorus: SZA & Doechii]

I be in the back, levitatin'

Doin' meditation, leave me, girl, get up

Pickin' on non-confrontation

F**k a limitation, leave me, girl, get up

Somеhow, I know that I'll have everything that's minе

Mine, mine (Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da)

[Verse 2: Doechii]

All that industry plant s**t whack

I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats

You suck every rap n***a d**k from the back

But what's the agenda when the it girl black?

Y'all can't fathom that I work this hard

And y'all can't fathom that I earned this chart

Y'all can't stand my vibe 'cause I'm anointed

All y'all evil-a*s h**s just annoyin'

Blame it on the fame, blame it on the coke

Blame it on the D'USSÉ, got you feelin' low

Y'all wanna believe I'm on dr**s and forsaken

They won't credit me, so they blame it on Satan

Blame it on my label, blame it on my team

End of the day, everything is on me

Miss Bag Lady, little Miss-iah

Little Miss hire them h**s, then fire them

[Chorus: SZA]

Mm, I be in the back, levitatin'

Doin' meditation, leave me, girl, get up

Pickin' on non-confrontation

F**k a limitation, leave me, girl, get up

Somehow, I know that I'll have everything that's mine

Mine, mine

[Verse 3: Doechii]

They callin' me the intellect amongst the p***y rap

I still be poppin' p***y, them my sisters, so I can't agree with that

These n****s misogynistic, I'll address it on the album

For now, let's sink into the fact that hate don't make you powerful

Y'all monitorin' spirits, go monitor that checkbook

Fashion week was radical, diamonds what my neck took

Tried to turn the other cheek, but y'all just too damn extra

I had to take it to the stu' and show these n****s pressure

Father, forgive 'em, they gon' be hurt when I deliver

The album six months old, it need a f****n' babysitter

I did eight years of failin', plus a lot of cold winters

Used to be a starvin' artist, now I want the whole dinner

B***h, I want my things

Nissan to a Bentley coupe (F**k you mean?)

Got a cosign from K. Dot (She's Baby Keem)

God, keep me from the bitterness

Help me reach the masses, all the black women gon' feel this s**t

[Chorus: SZA]

Mm, I be in the back, levitatin'

Doin' meditation, leave me, girl, get up

Pickin' on non-confrontation

F**k a limitation, leave me, girl, get up

Somehow, I know that I'll have everything that's mine

Mine, mine