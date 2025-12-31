Inside Doechii and SZA’s ‘Girl Get Up’ lyrics
31 December 2025, 16:12
Doechii has just dropped a surprise track with SZA, but what is she saying? Here are the full lyrics to ‘girl,get up’ so you don’t miss a thing.
Listen to this article
Doechii and SZA have surprised fans with a collaboration on the sultry track ‘girl, get up’ – but what are the lyrics?
The artists have collaborated only once before on their huge track ‘Persuasive’, and they’ve gone and done it again!
- Why did Kai Cenat & girlfriend Gabrielle Gigi Alayah break up?
- Dave and Tems ‘Raindance’: Inside the lyrics
- Summer Walker’s ‘Finally Over It’ lyrics & meaning
Doechii has just come off the back of her sold-out world tour, and SZA, as per usual, has been leading the RnB game.
The track dropped as a surprise on December 31st and sets fans up for the right energy for the new year!But what are they saying?
Here are the full lyrics.
Doechii and SZA’s ‘Girl Get Up’ full lyrics
[Verse 1: Doechii]
Sippin' my kombucha on a rooftop
Smokin' blue dream on my karma sutra
Life is but a dream for a dark skin b***h like me
Life gets dark when you're dark like me
Times get hard with a heart this big
Mouths get fed when you’re a*s this thick
Count my sheep, and I catch my Zs
I don't read y'all tweets, I delete y'all threads
Don't need w**d to be ten feet tall
I don't need keys when I knock down walls
Been pushin' P since bathroom stalls
Why sell my soul when I know I'm God?
[Chorus: SZA & Doechii]
I be in the back, levitatin'
Doin' meditation, leave me, girl, get up
Pickin' on non-confrontation
F**k a limitation, leave me, girl, get up
Somеhow, I know that I'll have everything that's minе
Mine, mine (Ba-da-da-da-da-da-da)
[Verse 2: Doechii]
All that industry plant s**t whack
I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats
You suck every rap n***a d**k from the back
But what's the agenda when the it girl black?
Y'all can't fathom that I work this hard
And y'all can't fathom that I earned this chart
Y'all can't stand my vibe 'cause I'm anointed
All y'all evil-a*s h**s just annoyin'
Blame it on the fame, blame it on the coke
Blame it on the D'USSÉ, got you feelin' low
Y'all wanna believe I'm on dr**s and forsaken
They won't credit me, so they blame it on Satan
Blame it on my label, blame it on my team
End of the day, everything is on me
Miss Bag Lady, little Miss-iah
Little Miss hire them h**s, then fire them
[Chorus: SZA]
Mm, I be in the back, levitatin'
Doin' meditation, leave me, girl, get up
Pickin' on non-confrontation
F**k a limitation, leave me, girl, get up
Somehow, I know that I'll have everything that's mine
Mine, mine
[Verse 3: Doechii]
They callin' me the intellect amongst the p***y rap
I still be poppin' p***y, them my sisters, so I can't agree with that
These n****s misogynistic, I'll address it on the album
For now, let's sink into the fact that hate don't make you powerful
Y'all monitorin' spirits, go monitor that checkbook
Fashion week was radical, diamonds what my neck took
Tried to turn the other cheek, but y'all just too damn extra
I had to take it to the stu' and show these n****s pressure
Father, forgive 'em, they gon' be hurt when I deliver
The album six months old, it need a f****n' babysitter
I did eight years of failin', plus a lot of cold winters
Used to be a starvin' artist, now I want the whole dinner
B***h, I want my things
Nissan to a Bentley coupe (F**k you mean?)
Got a cosign from K. Dot (She's Baby Keem)
God, keep me from the bitterness
Help me reach the masses, all the black women gon' feel this s**t
[Chorus: SZA]
Mm, I be in the back, levitatin'
Doin' meditation, leave me, girl, get up
Pickin' on non-confrontation
F**k a limitation, leave me, girl, get up
Somehow, I know that I'll have everything that's mine
Mine, mine
Doechii - girl, get up. (Feat. SZA)