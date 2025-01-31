Doechii 'Denial is a River' full lyrics meaning explained amid GRAMMY performance

Doechii 'Denial is a River' full lyrics meaning explained amid GRAMMY performance. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Doechii's 'Denial is a River' song and what is the meaning behind them? Here's everything you need to know.

Doechii is certainly a rising star and with a performance at the Grammy Awards set to also be under her belt, there is no stopping the 'Denial is a River' singer.

The Florida-born singer released the hit track as part of her 2024 EP 'Alligator Bites Never Heal', and it has become quite the fan favourite.

So, what is the meaning behind Doechii's 'Denial is a River' lyrics and what are they? Here's the full breakdown of the song.

Doechii is a breakthrough rapper. Picture: Getty

What is the meaning behind Doechii's 'Denial is a River' lyrics?

Doechii has explained the meaning behind her 'Denial is a River' lyrics since its release, and tells her story of the past few years.

She recounts a relationship from 2019 in which her partner cheated on her with someone of the same sex as him. She then speaks about her rapid rise to fame and the pros and cons that come with this.

The title is a nod to Wendy Williams infamous quote 'Denial is a river in Egypt, your husband is gay!'

Doechii is 2025's IT girl. Picture: Alamy

Doechii - DENIAL IS A RIVER (Official Video)

What are the lyrics to Doechii's 'Denial is a River'?

Hey, I thought it was all over (yeah)

What's up, Doechii? (Hey, girl)

You know it's been a lil' minute since you and I

Have had a chat (has it really?)

Probably since like, your last EP, "Oh The Places You'll Go"

(Oh, wow) yeah (it's been a minute, yeah)

I've been gettin' some calls (oh?)

People are a little bit worried about you (not worried, okay)

And I know that I was kinda that outlet for you, so (you were)

Why don't you just tell me what's been goin' on? (Okay)

Remember old dude from 2019

Nice clean n***a did me dirtier than laundry (than laundry)

Took a scroll through his IG

Just to get a DM from his wifey (what the f*ck?)

I was so confused, what should Doechii do?

She didn't know about me and I didn't know 'bout Sue

I open up the messages, then had to hit the zoom

Turns out the girl was really a dude (goddamn)

N---a think he slicked back 'til I slipped back

Got my lick back, turned a n---a to a knick-knack (to a knick-knack)

I moved on, dropped a couple of songs

And then I went and got signed, now it's 2021

Okay, I just feel like this is the perfect opportunity for us to just

Take a second and kind of unpack what's happened to you

You know, this guy cheated on you and -

Mm, nah (oh), f-ck it

Platinum record this, viral record that

I'm makin' so much money, I'm all over the net

I'm movin' so fast, no time to process

And, no, I'm not in a gang, but I'm always on set (yeah)

Wristwatch, drip drop, labels want the TikToks

Now I'm makin' TikTok music, what the f-ck?

I need a cleanse, need a detox

But we ain't got time to stop, the charts need us (and they do)

Fast forward me 2023

I'm stackin' lots of cheese and makin' money

My grass is really green, and honestly

I can't even f-cking cap no more, this is a really dark time for me

I'm goin' through a lot

(By a lot, you mean drugs?) Um, I wouldn't -

(Drugs?) No, it's a -, (no?) It's a natural plant

(No, I'm not judging) I'm not an addict

(I'm just sayin') I don't think -

(You wanna talk about it?) Uh

I mean f-ck, I like pills, I like drugs

I like gettin' money, I like strippers, I like to f-ck

I like day-drinkin' and day parties and Hollywood

I like doin' Hollywood sh-t, sn-rt it, probably would (yeah)

What can I say? The sh-t works, it feels good

And my self-worth's at an all time low

And just when it couldn't get worse

My ex crashed my place and destroyed all I owned (yeah)

Whoopsie, made a oopsie

100, 000-dollar oops made me loopy (yeah)

I ain't a killer, but don't push me

Don't wanna have to turn a n---a guts into soup beans

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa (rurr), okay, Doechii

We don't wanna revert back into our old ways (sorry, okay)

So we're gonna try a breathin' exercise, okay? (Alright, word)

When I breathe (okay), you breathe

Alright? Let's go (what?)

Uh-uh-ooh, uh-uh-ah, uh, uh, uh, ah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, ah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, ah, whoo-sah