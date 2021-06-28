BET Awards 2021: Watch DMX tribute lead by Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and more

The rappers came together on stage to deliver a touching tribute to late rapper DMX at the 2021 BET Awards.

The late rapper DMX has been commemorated during a star-studded tribute following his death, at the 2021 BET Awards.

Celebrities honoured the Hip-Hop legend during Sunday's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

DMX passed away on April 9 subsequent of a cardiac arrest he had the week prior. Picture: Getty

Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and The Lox lead the exquisite tribute that celebrated DMX's life and music.

During their performance tribute, they included renditions of DMX's songs that helped shape hip-hop music and culture in the early 1990s.

DMX Tribute performance onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

With Rhymes and Beatz on stage, Method Man began the performance with a spoken word rap.

After the 'Da Rockwilder' rapper performed a free-flowing rap acapella, he Griselda to the stage.

The rappers performed renditions of some of the most popular DMX tracks, including Slippin', Where The Hood At?, Ruff Ryders' Anthem, and Party Up (Up In Here).

Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and more took the stage for a touching DMX tribute at the BET Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

At one point during the performance, actor Michael K. Williams (best known for The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and Lovecraft Country) jumped on stage to help perform DMX's hit X Gon' Give It To Ya.

The group also debuted a new song from DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, which was released nearly two months after his passing.

Towards the end of the tribute, a spoken word segment by DMX was played. In his spoken word, he offered some words of wisdom, while a violin player added a musical touch to the outro.

Exodus debuted at number eight on the US Billboard 200, giving him his eighth top 10 album on the chart, dating back to his debut, 'It's Dark And Hell Is Hot' in 1998. Picture: Def Jam Recordings

DMX's fiance Desiree Lindstrom, and mother of his 15th child, was present during the performance in the audience.

The new Exodus album , which is the same name as the youngest of DMX's 15 children, Exodus Simmons, was produced by Swizz Beatz.

Griselda, U2 front man Bono, Lil Wayne, and DMX's daughter, Sonovah, are on the album.