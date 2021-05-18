DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons reveals his final words to her before his death

DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons reveals his final words to her before his death. Picture: Getty

The New York rapper died on April 9th following a heart attack.

Tashera Simmons has opened up about the final words DMX shared with her before his death.

The legendary rapper died on April 9th, 2021 at the age of 50 after being hospitalised a week prior following a heart attack.

During an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Tashera recalled some of the conversations she shared with her ex-husband, whose real name was Earl Simmons, in the week before he fell ill.

"Me and him had a conversation six days before it happened,' she explained. "The conversations that we had were very different from most of our conversations. We always got deep."

"Every time we've seen each other we just dig deep, because it's the bond that we had. And this time in particular, he was just talking randomly, "Tashera, you know I'm here only for the world. This is what God has created me to be. I'm a vessel for the world." I was just like, "Here we go again.""

"It started off as saying, "We've got to get it together for the kids. I want you to be more a part of their lives and take the time,"" she continued, "So he just randomly said that so I said, "Well what do you mean by that, Early?"

""Tashera, my words have always fell on deaf ears," he said, "and God put me here for the world, so my voice will be stronger when I'm gone,"" Tashera recalled.

"At the time I didn't 100 percent get it. I was so frustrated, but when I heard the news six days later, I just broke down in tears to be honest with you. I almost had a heart attack myself," she added.

Tashera spoke about the effect DMX's passing has had on their children, saying, "I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that "not enough time with their dad" thing; it's a tough time," she said.

"At the same time... I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with. He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand."

Tashera and DMX were married in 1994 before divorcing in 2014, and they shared four children: sons Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Sean, 18, and daughter Praise, 16.