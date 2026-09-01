Digga D 'How dare they', Tenesse Thresher & Danny Aarons diss track: Lyrics & beef explained

Digga D 'How dare they', Tenesse Thresher & Danny Aarons diss track: Lyrics & beef explained. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

Digga D has fans thinking he has taken aim at his ex-girlfriend, Tennessee Thresher, and her fiancé Danny Aarons in a new diss track, ‘How dare they’, with Headie One. But what are the lyrics? & When did Digga D and Tennessee break up? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Digga D has dropped a new diss track ‘How Dare They’ with Headie One, with fans speculating that he has taken aim at social media star Danny Aarons and his ex-girlfriend Tennessee Thresher – but what are the lyrics? & Why does Digga have beef with them?

Digga D dated influencer Tennesse back in 2021, them splitting quietly roughly a year later; the YouTuber then went on reality show Inside in 2023.

While initially it appeared there was no bad blood between the ex-couple, the 25-year-old has since spoken about not wanting to date a UK rapper since.

Digga D. Picture: Getty Images

Throughout the years, Digga has taken shots at the new couple, and in his new song ‘How Dare They’ he makes it more apparent than ever, according to fans online.

In the new track, the ‘Woi’ artist implies that he came up with Tennessee and Danny’s first child's name, Suede.

As well as coming for Danny Aaron’s net worth and suggests the influencer has his initial tatted on her. But what are the lyrics? & What are the celebrities' net worths?

Here are all the details.

What is Danny Aaron’s net worth 2026?

Danny Aarons & Tennesse Thresher. Picture: Instagram via @ Tennessethresher

The streamer and content creator has been making music since 2016, now with almost 2 million YouTube subscribers.

Over the past decade, he has branched into boxing as well.

He is estimated to be worth roughly $3-4 million (£2.2-£2.9 million).

What is Digga D’s net worth 2026?

Digga D. Picture: Getty Images

Digga D has been a rapper since he was 10 years old, forming the drill collective 1011, later known as CGM.

While he has huge streams on Spotify, he also owns his own record label, Black Money Group.

His net worth is rather hard to estimate, with some outlets suggesting he is worth £600k, while others suggest he could be worth $3-5 million (£2.2-£3.6 million).

Full lyrics to Digga D’s diss track ‘How Dare They’

Danny Aarons & Tennesse Thresher. Picture: Instagram via @dannyaarons

[Intro: Digga]

(Yeah boy, gang, gang)

(Yo, yo)

Yo

[Verse 1: Digga]

Why you think that's cool putting hands on a girl when you never done s**t to the opps?

It might take some time, but as soon as he clocks, oi, big man, take off your watch (Give me that)

Why you think bare n****s are salty? (Huh?)

That's because they been taking shots

When I was knocking it out of the park and I never had gloves, I was using socks

[Verse 2: Headie One]

How dare they think I was tryna be cordial? One phone call, he'll have everything loco (Turn, turn, turn)

They did it for socials, now they got bro on the wing with a Wi-Fi dongle

You know how long we been playing football for? Dem man there playing in TOCA Social (Suh, suh, suh)

Had to send bro East for the hammer just like Mark Noble

[Verse 3: Digga]

I'm not a n***a you can ask for a fade 'cause I'll literally draw for a b***e (Yeah)

Caught him on the H, had him on an IV, made emergency services turn to his aid

What you saying? That's a house that your keeping your grade, clean up and take everything that you made

You cuffed a b***h that tatted my name, and speaking of names, who you think came up with— came up with—

They're gonna say I'm a bully 'cause you ain't black and that you don't come from the roads (The roads)

But you was tryna be funny, chatting 'bout money and that's where you're getting exposed (The money)

I hate guys that do too much and don't like me over h**s (Hah)

Ten' see me come back home with blood on my clothes, if anybody does, she knows, yo

[Chorus: Digga & Headie One]

How dare they? (How, how)

How dare they think they can chat about me?

How dare they think they can chat about guns?

How dare they think they can chat about beef?

How dare they? (How, how)

How dare they think they can chat about tweets?

How dare they think they can chat about funds?

How you think the mandem calling me [?]?

[Verse 4: Headie One]

Run up a tab in Louis Vuitton (Money)

She want games, night play bae with her pong

Bunda mad, she stepped out that thong

You ain't doin' somethin' down to your platinum song

How dare they use me for airplay?

Shh got slimed, it was far from hearsay

You know where the mandem down for the cause

'Cause they got to be, coming like the hairspray

[Verse 5: Digga]

If I tell you the truth, don't judge me, why? I come from the trenches, trust me (Trust me)

I remember my gun was rusty, my clothes was creased and my creps was dusty

I don't like no h**s that are bougie, usually top tier eaters are ugly

Kick it off, make her start with the b*** and now she throwing it back like rugby (Throw it back)

[Verse 6: Headie One]

Never had a drill done clumsy

So you had to sell that burger, Bun B

It was f*****y how we came in the scene

Bare old school, being in the T like Dundee

Two of them can't fit in the Birkin 25, but it fits in a 30, trust me (Suh, suh, s-s-suh, suh, s-s-suh)

Trust me

[Chorus: Digga & Headie One]

How dare they? (How, how)

How dare they think they can chat about me?

How dare they think they can chat about guns?

How dare they think they can chat about beef?

How dare they? (How, how)

How dare they think they can chat about tweets?

How dare they think they can chat about funds?

How you think the mandem calling me [?]? (One)