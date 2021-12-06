Digga D dating history: From Mya Mills to Tennessee Thresher

Who is Digga D dating in 2021? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Digga D's love life has been all over the Instagram lately. From his alleged sex tape to dating several Instagram baddies, Digga D – whose real name is Rhys Herbert – is one of the best UK Drill rappers and heartthrobs in the UK.

Here's a comprehensive list of Digga D's current and ex-girlfriends.

Tennessee Thresher View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Thresher. (@tennesseethresh) Tennessee Thresher is a lifestyle influencer and model on Instagram who has attracted more than 500,000 followers to her @tennesseethresh account. The 21-year old rapper has been dating Digga D after rumours of his split from Mya Mills started. He was spotted in Greece with Tennesee, when a fan took a snap of the two together and captioned the photo “Man like @pyr3xliving”.

Chandler Alexis Chandler Alexis posing on Instagram. Picture: Instagram Chandler Alexis became a heavy topic of discussion after she posted on her IG story that she tried to call Digga D's phone and his rumoured current girlfriend Tennessee Thresher picked up. Digga D responded to her claims by posted on his Instagram story: "Spoken twice & about jewellery, never seen her in real life. People act so weird! Stop acting like I'm some major celeb. I'm just little Rhys from da ends. I just don't understand kmt". Chandler Alexis is a 24-year-old YouTube star from Long Beach, CA. She is a Capricorn. She's a Fashion and beauty enthusiast partnered with Style Haul. She previously dated TikToker Zae Hicks and AJ Jacobs from AjxDeno. She gave birth to her Krew on January 31, 2020.