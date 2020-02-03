Diddy accused of exploiting young talent by rapper Mase: “This is not black excellence"

Mase calls out Diddy on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Rapper Mase has called out Diddy for owing him publishing rights and exploiting young rappers on Instagram.

Rapper Mase has called out Sean "Diddy" Combs over owed publishing rights from previous songs they made together.

Mase, who had multiple hits with Combs on the mogul's Bad Boy Records, posted a screenshot from Meek Mill's Twitter that was about young rappers coming up and signing "slave contracts".

On Saturday (Feb 1) Mase reposted Meek's tweet "young black kids in slave contracts in the music business".

Mase wrote a long caption accusing Diddy of still having his publishing from 24 years ago and deceiving the public as a "black excellence" figure.

"I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control," he wrote. "So I will be the first to take that initiative."

"Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys," Combs said. "Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be."

In the lengthy post, Mase wrote that if Combs wants to "see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself."

Mase continued "Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved (sic) your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label," on Instagram.

"For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k."

Mase claims he offered to buy back the rights to his music from Combs for $2 million.

"Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back."

"Or else I can wait until I'm 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old," Mase wrote.

"You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all."

He also suggested Combs, who recently changed his middle name to "Love," was hypocritical in voicing support for black entrepreneurship given their current publishing dispute.

"If it's about us owning, it can't be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind "Love," Mase wrote." U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families."

What do you think of Mase's claims ?