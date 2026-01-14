Desmond Scott: Age, net worth & job

Desmond Scott, whose wife, Kristy Sarah, filed for divorce from him, has been in the news for supposedly having been unfaithful. But who is he? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Desmond Scott is an influencer, famous for his relationship with Kristy Sarah, his wife, who has since filed for divorce, claiming that he cheated.

The creator is the father of two young boys whom he shares with his estranged wife.

Desmond released a statement in January to address the divorce and cheating rumours, admitting his wrongdoing and offering his apologies to both his soon-to-be ex-wife and fans.

They had been together since they were both young, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in 2024.

While a controversial character as of late, he himself has a following of almost 2 million fans, centered around his cooking videos.

But what does he do? And how much is he worth?

Here are all the details.

How old is Desmond Scott?

The Scott's counterpart’s birthday is January 10th, 1994.

Desmond is now 32 years old at the time of writing.

What is Desmond Scott’s job?

The influencer has adopted a social-media-facing career following his estranged wife’s debut on the Internet around 2020.

He posts cooking videos on his Instagram and is actually a working chef.

He doesn’t have professional training, though, and is self-taught.

He recently created a menu at the Hollywood restaurant, The West Holiday Edition, where the chef promoted his own Houston-inspired menu.

What is Desmond Scott’s net worth?

The chef creator makes his money off of his content, but it is not known if he works as a chef in his free time.

His net worth is hard to separate from his wife’s, as she makes more.

However, their joint net worth is estimated to be between $4 -7 million (£2.9 - £5.2 million).