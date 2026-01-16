Desmond Scott spotted kissing mystery woman days after divorce

Desmond Scott spotted kissing mystery woman days after divorce. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @desmondscott

Desmond Scott has been caught in an awkward moment following his divorce from Kristy Scott, just days after his statement admitting to having cheated. But who is the mystery woman? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kristy Sarah’s estranged husband, Desmond Scott, with whom she filed for divorce, has been spotted in a steamy video kissing a mystery woman, amid his cheating scandal.

The chef influencer has been in hot water since news of his supposed infidelity broke, having been with Kristy since they were 14 years old.

The childhood lovers had been joined at the hip and married back in 2014, celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2024.

Desmond Scott & Kristy Scott. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @desmondscott

On January 10th, Desmond shared a seemingly heartfelt statement, detailing his regret at ‘choices that [he is] not proud of’.

He said: “I want to begin by apologising to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation.”

But now, a brand-new video has been leaked featuring the 30-year-old in a steamy makeout session in the middle of a Houston bar, the same town he recently finished building his dream home with his estranged wife.

DAMN Desmond Scott caught kissing another girl days after Kristy Scott filed for divorce wow cold world …. pic.twitter.com/RZLuyTnJfr — BLAST OF POPCULTURE (@BLASTOFPOP) January 15, 2026

The clip is reported to have originally been from the same weekend the divorce news broke, it being the night after the statement was shared to his 1.8 million followers.

Fans are shocked at the brash behaviour, the chef not trying to be discreet about the interaction with the mystery woman.

One fan commented: “Kristy and her children will be ok 🥺💔 she gon unlock a whole new level of success and happiness.”

Another said: “Can’t imagine how she feels right now.”

The woman in the clip has not yet been identified, and Desmond has yet to comment on the video.