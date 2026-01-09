Are DDG and Shenseea dating?

Are DDG and Shenseea dating? Picture: Getty Images

DDG and Shenseea have sparked dating rumours following New Year celebrations in Nigeria together. But are the pair a couple? Is Shenseea DDG’s new girlfriend? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

DDG, Hally Bailey’s baby daddy, and Shenseea have been spotted together in Nigeria, sparking dating rumours – so could the unlikely pair really be boyfriend and girlfriend?

The streamer and Dancehall artist, like many people during its infamous Detty December, flocked to Nigeria to bring in the new year, and fans have sneakily spotted the pair's discreet plans together.

The 28-year-old rapper has been living it up in Lagos over the last week, hanging out with lots of stars, including none other than Wizkid.

Shenseea & DDG. Picture: Getty Images

First of all, very similar social media posts from them both, posing in front of a ‘Happy New Year’ sign on the beach on January 1st.

Whilst they weren’t directly seen in each other's posts, some fans believe it was them teasing the rumoured relationship to eagle-eyed fans.

They were then again spotted at a dinner, and the pair sat close together at a dinner table.

W DDG and Shenseea Link up 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/qxC9mMS2UK — cvdy (@cxdyvfx) January 4, 2026

Now, whilst neither Shenseea nor DDG have commented on the potential romance, fans can’t help but point out that the Jamaican singer is exactly the streamer's type.

The streamer turned rapper split from his famous ex-girlfriend and baby mum, Halle Bailey, back in 2024, the pair having a very public custody disagreement in 2025, which has reportedly calmed down.

Shenseea, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating producer London on Da Track back in 2024, but they aren’t thought to be together anymore.

Halle Bailey & DDG. Picture: Getty Images

In October 2025, the ‘Boss Up’ singer revealed to her Instagram followers that the ring she was wearing was purchased for her by ‘her man’; it is unclear if this mystery man was DDG or perhaps somebody else.

The rumoured couple are both parents to boys; the ‘Blessed’ singers' boy, Rajeiro, shares a close bond with him, recently celebrating his 10th birthday.

So, while they are yet to confirm if the meeting was either friendly or romantic, fans are here for it.