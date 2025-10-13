DDG calls out Halle Bailey & custody battle in new song ’17 More Years’

DDG has released a track in which he directly addresses his baby mum and ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey after their public custody battle, amid abuse allegations. But what does he say? What are the full lyrics? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

DDG and Halle Bailey have had a tough year following abuse allegations and a public custody battle for their young son, Halo, but now it looks like DDG is offering an olive branch in his latest track, ’17 More Years’.

The ex-couple has had quite the public fallout following their initial breakup in October 2024.

Back in May, Halle filed for full custody of their child, alleging that the streamer had been physically abusive towards her, with claims of him also being controlling during their relationship.

This was retaliated by DDG in his own claims, where he claimed that The Little Mermaid star was ‘mentally unstable’.

The exes clearly had a hostile co-parenting situation, the singer's legal team reporting that DDG had refused the visitation agreement,

It was just a few weeks prior to the song dropping, he had an awkward moment with her sister, Chloe Bailey, in which she seemed uncomfortable with the streamer attempting to interact with her on a TikTok Live.

Chloe Bailey reacts as DDG sends her gift on TikTok live

What did DDG say about Halle Bailey in ‘17 Years’ lyrics?

On October 10th, the online personality hit back at the public discourse through the track, ’17 Years’.

The song discusses both his emotional and legal struggles following the couple’s split, whilst also commending the singer for being a good mum, despite previously disagreeing.

The title and hook of the song hint at their struggles having to exist until Halo turns 18, and suggest he wants to make amends.

One lyric says: “We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake. If we talk, it'll get better. Go ahead and drop the case.”

This can be interpreted as the rapper asking the actress to drop her legal case, which is controversial considering her claims.

Fans are divided on the track, some suggesting it shows a vulnerable side of DDG, whilst others believe it is an inappropriate move considering the delicate nature of abuse and custody battles.

One fan wrote: “DDG just wants to be in his son's life.”

Another said: “Not him violating the court no contact order over a beat.”

Full lyrics to DDG's song '17 Years'

[Intro]

Mmm, mm

[Chorus]

I don't wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates

Lawyers gettin’ over on us, watchin' money go to waste

We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake

If we talk, it'll get better, go ahead and drop the case

Used to text your phone, now we speakin’ through the mail

You don't even know I got love for you still

Said you want me gone, is that really how you feel?

Might as well get along, we got seventeen more years

[Verse 1]

All that love wе had, I feel it vanishin'

All that hate we get, it's hard to managе it

How we supposed to make up for these damages?

We don't need no judges, we don't need to fight

I can't leave my son 'cause he need me in his life

Why you got him thinkin’ that you Tina and I’m Ike?

I can never hate you, me and you created life

I don't need revenge, I don’t need control

I just need a chance, wanna watch my baby grow

Lookin' at my phone, the photos we took

You was my best friend, how'd we get here? I'm shook

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates

Lawyers gettin' over on us, watchin' money go to waste

We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake

If we talk, it'll get better, go ahead and drop the case

Used to text your phone, now we speakin' through the mail

You don't even know I got love for you still

Said you want me gone, is that really how you feel?

Might as well get along, we got seventeen more years

[Verse 2]

If your goal was to hurt me, girl, you did that

We could've talked at my house, you know where I live at

If you ever needed money, you know I'll give that

I can't even call your phone or see where my kid at

I'm happy for you and whoever that you with

Long as he can treat you better than I did

We ain't got no communication, that's the main thing

Every time we walk into that court they say the same thing

These judges judgin' me and I gotta stay calm

Still got respect for you, you are a good mom

Don't know what to do with myself, this happened so fast

Just call my phone and we can put this in the past

[Chorus]

I don't wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates

Lawyers gettin' over on us, watchin' money go to waste

We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake

If we talk, it'll get better, go ahead and drop the case

Used to text your phone, now we speakin' through the mail

You don't even know I got love for you still

Said you want me gone, is that really how you feel?

Might as well get along, we got seventeen more years

If your goal was to hurt me, girl, you

It don't no sense, it don't make no sense