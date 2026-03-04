Dave’s ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ tour: When the concert starts & finishes & setlist

Santan Dave is embarking on his 2026 ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ tour, starting in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, and later headlining London’s O2. With fans hoping for a live Dave & Tems performance, what is the official Dave setlist 2026? & How long will he be on stage? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Dave is kicking off his ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 world tour, heading to Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Birmingham, bringing his concerts to the arena stage, but what is his setlist for the upcoming tour?

The British rapper is one of the strongest voices in the UK rap scene, with hits like ‘Funky Friday’ and ‘Raindance’ being staples.

Santan has already kicked off his 30-date tour, including Australian and American dates as well, starting in Munich.

With Dave set to take to the stage on March 4th in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena, what time can fans expect him? How long is the concert? & What songs will he perform?

Here are all the details.

When does Dave’s ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ concert start & finish?

Doors open for the gigs at 18:30pm for his UK gigs, except Manchester, which opens at 19:30, and Birmingham at 19:00pm.

Based on his previous gigs on this tour, it is safe to estimate that Dave will be on stage by 21:00pm, and be on for roughly 1.5 hours.

That being said, the concert should finish around 22:30pm – 23:00pm.

The opening act for the tour is a collective called Lost Boys.

What is the setlist for Dave’s ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 tour?

With the star already having performed in Dublin and Munich, a clear picture of what songs he is set to perform.

Here is the official setlist for Dave’s 2026 tour:

1. History

2. No Weapons

3. VerdansK

4. Clash

5. Both Sides of a Smile

6. Screwface Capital

7. Thiago Silva

8. No Words

9. Professor X

10. Funky Friday

11. Victory Lap Freestyle

12. Titanium

13. Trojan Horse

14. UK Rap

15. Selfish

16. Marvellous

17. The Boy Who Played the Harp

18. Sprinter

19. Raindance

20. Starlight