Dave ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ UK tour 2026: Dates, venues, tickets & more

Dave’s highly anticipated return is finally here, and with his upcoming album ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ anticipated to be one of his best, fans are more excited than ever. A UK & Europe tour has been announced, tickets are on sale soon and here is all of the information.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Dave is back and better than ever, coming in hot with his new album, ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’, landing this Autumn, and announcing a UK tour alongside the project.

The album is set for release on October 24th, and is suspected to feature some iconic artists.

Santan is one of the icons of the UK Rap scene, going global with his tracks ‘Location’, ‘Sprinter’, and ‘Starlight’, carving his space in the music scene.

Famous for his distinct storytelling talent, this next album is expected to be no different.

Fans are hoping he’s going to let us know what’s been going through his head since his last drop in early 2023.

The tour is set to be a sell-out, with Dave praised for having an infamous stage presence and an impressive catalogue.

Set to perform brand-new music, as well as his greatest hits, how do you make sure you are there?

Here is everything you need to know.

Where and when is Dave’s 2026, ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ UK tour?

Dave is taking over the UK next spring with his new album, sure to put on a legendary performance.

The rapper hasn’t toured since 2022, so the fans are hyped for what is to come.

Glasgow | OVO Hydro | Wednesday 4th March 2026

London | The O2| Friday 6th March 2026

London | The O2 | Saturday 7th March 2026

Birmingham | Utilita Arena | Friday 13th March 2026

Manchester | Co-op Live Arena | Monday 16th March 2026

When do tickets go on sale for Dave’s 2026 UK tour, ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ UK tour?

The rapper has gone from a two-year hiatus to releasing an album and announcing a tour within the same month, so how do you make sure you are there.

Tickets go on sale on October 23rd.