Dave ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ Stone Island merch & where to buy it

Dave’s latest album ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’, is dropping this October. Fans are hoping that a tour will come in tow, but the star has announced an exclusive drop with fashion brand Stone Island. As well as him also dropping some merchandise to go alongside. Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Dave has announced his newest project, ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ set to be released in October 2025, but to go alongside the album, he has revealed a brand new exclusive merch collection with Stone Island.

The British rapper, considered to be one of the icons of the UK Rap Scene, with some of the most die-hard fanbases.

His fans have been waiting since 2023 for new music, and it is almost here!

But what merch has he released so you can wear it to show your support?

Here is all you need to know.

Where can I buy Dave ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ merch?

Dave has several variations of merch for the newest album.On his official store there is everything from T-shirts, hoodies to CD’s.

They are available to buy from here.

The ‘Lazurus’ rapper also announced an exclusive collaboration with one of his favourite brands, Stone Island.

Available for pre-order from October 14th, Dave has released an exclusive limited edition vinyl, only available in Stone Island store.