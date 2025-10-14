Dave ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ Stone Island merch & where to buy it

14 October 2025, 18:03

Dave ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ Stone Island merch & where to buy it
Dave ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ Stone Island merch & where to buy it. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Dave’s latest album ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’, is dropping this October. Fans are hoping that a tour will come in tow, but the star has announced an exclusive drop with fashion brand Stone Island. As well as him also dropping some merchandise to go alongside. Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Watch the trailer for DAVE

Dave has announced his newest project, ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ set to be released in October 2025, but to go alongside the album, he has revealed a brand new exclusive merch collection with Stone Island.

The British rapper, considered to be one of the icons of the UK Rap Scene, with some of the most die-hard fanbases.

His fans have been waiting since 2023 for new music, and it is almost here!

Dave
Dave. Picture: Getty Images

But what merch has he released so you can wear it to show your support?

Here is all you need to know.

Where can I buy Dave ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ merch?

Dave Album
Dave Album. Picture: Getty Images

Dave has several variations of merch for the newest album.On his official store there is everything from T-shirts, hoodies to CD’s.

They are available to buy from here.

The ‘Lazurus’ rapper also announced an exclusive collaboration with one of his favourite brands, Stone Island.

Available for pre-order from October 14th, Dave has released an exclusive limited edition vinyl, only available in Stone Island store.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis

Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis

Drake

D'Angelo dead aged 51

D'Angelo dead aged 51

Has Cardi B given birth to her fourth baby yet?

Has Cardi B given birth to her fourth baby yet?

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

Trending

Saweetie’s alleged ex-manager leaks Jadon Sancho texts amid ‘unpaid debt’ rumours

Saweetie’s alleged ex-manager leaks Jadon Sancho texts amid ‘unpaid debt’ rumours

When are the D-Block Europe concerts & what time do they finish?

When are the D-Block Europe concerts & what time do they finish?

Dave New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Dave New Album 'The Boy Who Played The Harp': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Stefon Diggs children: How many kids does he have amid Cardi B pregnancy

Stefon Diggs children: How many kids does he have amid Cardi B pregnancy

DDG calls out Halle Bailey & custody battle in new song ’17 More Years’

DDG calls out Halle Bailey & custody battle in new song ’17 More Years’

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working