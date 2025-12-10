Dave and Tems ‘Raindance’: Inside the lyrics
10 December 2025, 17:52
Dave and Tems highly anticipated collaboration landed on his new album ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’, with ‘Raindance’, but what are they saying? And what do the lyrics mean? Here are the full lyrics.
Listen to this article
Dave and Tems fans have been hoping for a collaboration between the two icons, and it finally came in the form of the anthem ‘Raindance’, on the rapper’s newest project, ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’, set to be performed on his upcoming world tour.
The track is already a smash hit, being one of Capital XTRA’s very own Homegrown Tracks, and is now one of the artists’ most popular songs.
The melodic song fuses together the cutting metaphors of Dave with the angelic voice of Tems, as the pair sing about an intense romance on an Afrobeat-style beat.
‘Raindance’ discusses many themes, from inner healing to growth.
It is a beautiful track that will continue to be listened to in the years to come.Here are the full lyrics.
Full lyrics to Dave & Tems, ‘Raindance’, from ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’
Let's get the party started
See you at the bar, you was hardly talkin'
That's when I knew that your heart was scarrin'
Friends to lovers, need a part to star in
Like, "Wait, babe, let me ask your pardon"
This ain't Gucci, this is Prada, darlin'
If you want somethin', you can ask me, darlin'
Then you started laughin' 'cause you think I'm jokin'
But lookin' in your eyes is the best thing
Brake lights giving you the red skin
You was in a bad mood from we stepped in
Though you checked out 'fore we even checked in
On the phone, you gon' vent to your best friend
The one who gave me the lecture, but I ain't gon' sweat you, babe
I'ma let you catch up with your boy, undress you
And let me tell you why I'ma bless you
It's the way my mind is fallin' away
In my heart, I know you feel the same
When you're with me, you know I'm all you need
You're where I wanna be, my darling, can't you see?
I love you
I love you
I love you
I love you
I love
Fell into you
Say you want me in the mood
Tryna hide my feelings for you
Don't wanna argue, not with you
Tell me why you're so in denial
Hold me close, don't tell me good night
Are you down to get me?
Tell me when you're ready (uh), I'm ready
We can get into it or we can get intimate
The shower when you sing in it
Better than Beyoncé, I like the sound of "fiancée"
You know, it's got a little ring to it
And really when I think of it
Growin' up, I didn't ever see marriages
No weddings, no horse, no carriages
I wanna do things different and change the narrative
God knows you a wild child, beautiful child, I need your help
Looking like you come from the '90s by yourself
My mum 61, and her favourite line to tell her son is
Sometimes she wish that she had a girl
I wanna take you back to a time, back to a trip
You had that white wine that I never got to sip
And dinner wasn't ruined 'cause you never got to pick
I know that everybody told me that I'm sick 'cause
It's the way my mind is fallin' away
In my heart, I know you feel the same
When you're with me, you know I'm all you need
You're where I wanna be, my darling, can't you see?
me and you, never let me go
Me and you (I love you), I'll tell you two times
Me and you, never let me go
Me and you (I love you), tell you two times
It's me and you, never let me go
Me and you, tell you two times
Me and you, never let me go
Me and you, tell you two times
I said lean with it, rock with it (you're the only one I want)
Your finger, I can put a rock in it (you're the only one, my baby)
Fing-finger, I can put a rock in it (you're the only one I want)
Bank card, they can put a block in it (you're the only one, my baby)
Said rock with it, bounce with it (you're the only one I want)
Your left wrist, I can put my house in it (you're the only one, my baby)
You wanna bet, babe? I can put my house in it (you're the only one I want)
Ba-ba-ba-babe, I could put my spouse in it (you're the only one, my baby)
I said shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah (I want you)
5'9", brown eyes, and she in it, in it
Shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah (ooh)
5'9", brown eyes, innit, innit?
Shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah (I)
5'9", brown eyes, and she in, in- (I need you)
Shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah
5'9", brown eyes
Raindance