Dave and Tems ‘Raindance’: Inside the lyrics

Dave and Tems highly anticipated collaboration landed on his new album ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’, with ‘Raindance’, but what are they saying? And what do the lyrics mean? Here are the full lyrics.

Dave and Tems fans have been hoping for a collaboration between the two icons, and it finally came in the form of the anthem ‘Raindance’, on the rapper’s newest project, ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’, set to be performed on his upcoming world tour.

The track is already a smash hit, being one of Capital XTRA’s very own Homegrown Tracks, and is now one of the artists’ most popular songs.

The melodic song fuses together the cutting metaphors of Dave with the angelic voice of Tems, as the pair sing about an intense romance on an Afrobeat-style beat.

‘Raindance’ discusses many themes, from inner healing to growth.

It is a beautiful track that will continue to be listened to in the years to come.Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Dave & Tems, ‘Raindance’, from ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’

Let's get the party started

See you at the bar, you was hardly talkin'

That's when I knew that your heart was scarrin'

Friends to lovers, need a part to star in

Like, "Wait, babe, let me ask your pardon"

This ain't Gucci, this is Prada, darlin'

If you want somethin', you can ask me, darlin'

Then you started laughin' 'cause you think I'm jokin'

But lookin' in your eyes is the best thing

Brake lights giving you the red skin

You was in a bad mood from we stepped in

Though you checked out 'fore we even checked in

On the phone, you gon' vent to your best friend

The one who gave me the lecture, but I ain't gon' sweat you, babe

I'ma let you catch up with your boy, undress you

And let me tell you why I'ma bless you

It's the way my mind is fallin' away

In my heart, I know you feel the same

When you're with me, you know I'm all you need

You're where I wanna be, my darling, can't you see?

I love you

I love you

I love you

I love you

I love

Fell into you

Say you want me in the mood

Tryna hide my feelings for you

Don't wanna argue, not with you

Tell me why you're so in denial

Hold me close, don't tell me good night

Are you down to get me?

Tell me when you're ready (uh), I'm ready

We can get into it or we can get intimate

The shower when you sing in it

Better than Beyoncé, I like the sound of "fiancée"

You know, it's got a little ring to it

And really when I think of it

Growin' up, I didn't ever see marriages

No weddings, no horse, no carriages

I wanna do things different and change the narrative

God knows you a wild child, beautiful child, I need your help

Looking like you come from the '90s by yourself

My mum 61, and her favourite line to tell her son is

Sometimes she wish that she had a girl

I wanna take you back to a time, back to a trip

You had that white wine that I never got to sip

And dinner wasn't ruined 'cause you never got to pick

I know that everybody told me that I'm sick 'cause

It's the way my mind is fallin' away

In my heart, I know you feel the same

When you're with me, you know I'm all you need

You're where I wanna be, my darling, can't you see?

me and you, never let me go

Me and you (I love you), I'll tell you two times

Me and you, never let me go

Me and you (I love you), tell you two times

It's me and you, never let me go

Me and you, tell you two times

Me and you, never let me go

Me and you, tell you two times

I said lean with it, rock with it (you're the only one I want)

Your finger, I can put a rock in it (you're the only one, my baby)

Fing-finger, I can put a rock in it (you're the only one I want)

Bank card, they can put a block in it (you're the only one, my baby)

Said rock with it, bounce with it (you're the only one I want)

Your left wrist, I can put my house in it (you're the only one, my baby)

You wanna bet, babe? I can put my house in it (you're the only one I want)

Ba-ba-ba-babe, I could put my spouse in it (you're the only one, my baby)

I said shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah (I want you)

5'9", brown eyes, and she in it, in it

Shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah (ooh)

5'9", brown eyes, innit, innit?

Shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah (I)

5'9", brown eyes, and she in, in- (I need you)

Shimmy-shimmy, yay, shimmy, shimmy-shimmy, yeah

5'9", brown eyes