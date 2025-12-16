Dave and Tems fans theorise new ‘dating’ clue after she drops ‘Mine’ music video

Dave and Tems fans theorise new ‘dating’ clue after she drops ‘Mine’ music video. Picture: Getty Images

Dave & Tems have sparked engagement rumours after the pair appeared in her latest music video, ‘Mine’. So who is Tems’ boyfriend? & And are Dave and Tems dating? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Santan Dave and Tems come together for TikTok

Dave and Tems have been teasing fans with dating rumours, following their collaboration on romantic track ‘Raindance’, but now the Nigerian star’s latest music video has sparked engagement rumours – but are Tems and Dave dating?

The music duo have been feeding into rumours ever since the suggestive lyrics of ‘Raindance’ sang about an engagement, with the celebs also sporting matching rings on their ring fingers.

The matching rings haven’t been addressed by Tems or Dave, but they were first featured in the announcement of the ‘Essence’ star on ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’, and they have been worn since.

Dave & Tems. Picture: Social

With the promo run for their recent collaboration, both have featured in viral TikTok’s on both of their pages looking rather couply, but not discussing the obvious.

standing next to her the whole time, despite him not even featuring on the track.

The video is set on a football pitch, with the Afrobeats star, at some points, singing the romantic lyrics to the rapper.

The pair could be seen giggling and smiling at each other, with the video ending with Tems showing off her ring on her ring finger.

Tems and Dave, abeg, let it be skit! 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gv2U4qY1qn — Somtobechukwu (ꜱɪʀᴇ ♔) 🇪🇺 (@sire_sommy) December 16, 2025

One fan commented: “These twooooo are definitely together!”

Another said: “I’ve never seen this man smile so much, abeg ooo, we no want love songs from Dave ooo. Deep music only. Congrats to them.”

Now, whilst this does seem to suggest that the couple could be together and perhaps even engaged, neither musician has acknowledged or confirmed the rumours.

Dave & Tems. Picture: Getty Images

They are most definitely feeding the rumours with the new content, though.

Some fans are claiming that this could just be a publicity stunt concerning their new music releases.

Neither Tems or Dave has had a public relationship, so if they are together, it would be a first for them both.