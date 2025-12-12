Are Dave and Tems dating? Inside the rumours

Are Dave and Tems dating? Inside the rumours. Picture: Instagram via @santandave and TikTok

Dave and Tems are stirring up romance rumours, with fans suspecting they are boyfriend and girlfriend after a series of ‘clues’. So who is Tems' boyfriend? & How old are Tems and Dave? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Santan Dave and Tems come together for TikTok

Dave and Tems are rumoured to be dating following a series of social media posts and, of course, their romantic collaboration on their song ‘Raindance’.

The musicians have been admired by fans for a long time, with the highly anticipated collaboration landing on the rapper's newest album, ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’.

But now, after a sighting together, and some social media interactions fans are certain that their relationship is more than work-related.

Dave & Tems. Picture: Social

So, what clues are the potential couple dropping?

Here are all the details.

Are Dave and Tems dating?

Dave & Tems. Picture: Getty Images

The music artists are causing a stir after a few intimate-looking videos were posted on their social media.

Back in 2024, the pair were videoed singing and playing the piano together, which inspired the many asks from fans for a collab.After the release of ‘Raindance’, the rumours began to spread.

They were spotted posing for pictures together at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2025, looking well-suited to each other.

Dave & Tems. Picture: Getty Images

It has also been confirmed that Tems had actually made the move to London, Dave’s hometown.

The ‘Freaky Friday’ rapper also left a suggestive comment on a TikTok posted by the Afrobeats star to their track.

He commented: “How do I repost this?”

It has become an ongoing joke in all of Tems’ comment sections for fans to look out for the rapper's flirty comments.

One fan commented: “I swear if I see Dave here today.”

Dave's TikTok comment. Picture: Getty and TikTok

Another said: “Me looking out for Dave 😭😭😂😂.”

The ‘Big Daddy’ star also spoke about her friendship with Dave earlier this year.

She said: “He’s just a real, genuine, honest person, and he’s not someone who pretends he’s very real.

The artist also spoke about the making of ‘Raindance’.

Tems said: “It was fun, and that is the only thing I can explain, it was so much fun. Getting down in the studio, doing all sorts of dances and like vibing out.”

Seems like Tems and UK rapper, Dave are dating 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Eb9hHT4Gep — AFRO NIGERIA 🇳🇬 (@afro_nigeria) December 12, 2025

But perhaps the biggest piece of evidence of all is the lyrics of Raindance hinting at an engagement.

Dave sings: “Your finger, I can put a rock in… 5'9", brown eyes, and she in it, in it.”

Fans were quick to point out that Tems is indeed 5”9!

Their most recent post together has set the Internet on fire, with the pair lip-syncing to that part of the song in one video and the singer's song ‘Big Daddy in another, whilst showing off matching rings!

The pair do look super cute together, and are most certainly feeding into the rumours.

Dave and tems linked up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7hnSH1R3e — SimplyDNL ⚚🦊 (@Simplydnl_) December 12, 2025

But, without confirmation from either of the artists, the relationship is purely speculative at this point.That isn’t stopping the fans though.

One fan commented: “I will be starting marriage rumors tonight.”

Another said: “These two definitely have something going onnnn…💕”

How old is Tems & How old is Dave?

Dave & Tems. Picture: Getty Images

The two young artists are at the peak of their respective careers, with a long way to go.

Tems’ birthday is June 11th, 1995. She is 30 years old.

Santan Dave’s birthday is June 5th, 1998. He is 27 years old.