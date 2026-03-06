Dave’s Stone Island ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 tour collection & how to buy it

Dave’s Stone Island ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 tour collection & how to buy it. Picture: Getty Images and Stone Island

Santan Dave is on his ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 UK tour, heading to London’s O2 and other UK venues, giving fans a chance to see the rapper in concert. But what is the Stone Island merch? And how do you get it? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Dave is embarking on his ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ 2026 UK tour, heading to Manchester, Birmingham and London’s O2 Arena. His favourite brand, Stone Island, has announced an exclusive collaboration to celebrate – but how do you buy it?

The UK rapper has had a great 2026; his latest album gave him his fourth UK no.1, with Rainchild featuring Tems, making him the rapper with the most official number 1 singles this decade.

While the rollout for ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’ included a vinyl drop with his favourite clothing company Stone Island, the pair have done it again in the brand’s first-ever collaboration with a musician.

Dave. Picture: Getty Images

Announced on March 5th, the fashion brand unveiled an exclusive drop featuring looks designed with live performance in mind.

Dave himself has been a big Stone Island fan his whole career, and this collaboration is a big deal not just for the fans but for the rapper himself.

Sharing the announcement on his story, he wrote: “A dream come true.”

Stone Island has styled the rapper for his upcoming tour, and some of those very same looks have inspired a limited edition drop.

The outfits feature iridescent fabrics and highly reflective patterns that were designed for the lighting of arena stages, in a very exciting move.

The performance driven wardrobe is available for purchase from March 6th.

Stone Island shared that fans can buy the looks from their official website here, as well as selected stores, including Dover Street Market.