Dave ‘Selfish’ lyrics: Inside ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ song. Picture: Getty Images

Dave has dropped his new album, taking over the UK rap scene, and listening to the new album has become fans' first priority. The rapper has delivered again with ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ with tracks like ‘175 Months’ and ‘Chapter 16’ becoming hits, but what does his track ‘Selfish’ mean? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Dave dropped his new album, ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’, on October 24th, to fans' applause, with one of his collaborations with James Blake, ‘Selfish’, getting a lot of interest.

The emotional, deep-cut track is once again a great example of his excellent storytelling skills.

The track seems to tackle his identity and self-esteem issues, a monologue to himself about his past relationships and mental health.

He speaks about a specific ex that he alludes to being disloyal to and his journey with himself afterward.Some fans are ranking it their favorite track from ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’.

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Dave’s ‘Selfish’ from his new album ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’

[Verse 1: Dave]

What if I'm selfish? What if I'm the reason behind it?

What if I'm overprotective with family because of how mine is?

What if I'm jealous?

Maybe that's what's making me nervous

What if my effort of pulling you close are pushing you further?

What if I'm selfish?

What if the reason they call me "The Greatest"

Is also the reason that me and you livin' on different pages?

What if I'm too much?

What if I settled and I didn't fight?

What if my fear of doing it wrong's the reason I haven't been doing it right?

What if I'm selfish?

What if the kids just wanna be kids

And don't wanna live in and out of the news and chill

And don't even wanna be rich?

And what if I'm so self-centred that I don't even realise what I could miss?

And what if I'm, what if I'm fallin' in the abyss?

Maybe it's— (What if I'm—)

Yeah

[Chorus: Dave]

Maybe it's dark, maybe it's day, maybe it's too many nights in L.A.​

Look at the house in Surrey and still, all of the feelings we hid in the Hills

Maybe it's you, maybe it's me, maybe the media or the provoking

Gave you my heart, I laid it bare, funny you went and you poked it

What if it's better with me out the way? What if it's better with me out the—

Like, what if it's better with me out the way?

What if I'm poison? What if I'm cancer?

What if I'm dangerous and I'm wild?

Look in my eyes, you're seein' a child

What if he's broken? What if he's scared?

What if he's ostracised and vilified?

See, peace is just an illusion

Ain't got a home, I live in confusion

What if I'm selfish?[Verse 2: James Blake]

Forever, forever, forever

I manage the symptoms forever

You can love how you want

I know to give is no loss

Can you settle for second?

And let go of your idea of heaven?

I know it's a lot

But it might be all that I've got

I wanna throw myself in

Snap off the mask

I want a clown that sings

And a love that lasts

I wanna escape the wedding

Go with you to the carriage

I wanna give you my life

Or at least something to cherish

But what if I'm selfish?

[Verse 3: Dave]

I done a lot of things to regret

Like announcin' our split on a text

Don't know why, but I still buy gifts for my ex

Watchin' her stories to see if she checks

I'm a mess, I don't know if my head's in the game

She told me don't mention her name, I'm suggestin' the same

I'ma get through the pain, wanna see the sunshine, gotta get through the rain

Bag full of trauma, I left on the train

I'm ashamed for the days that I said that I changed

I'm a cheat, sat in a therapist chair cryin' like a baby in the middle of a Harley Street

Like I'm fightin' this sickness that I can't beat, I'm disloyal

And then I go mad, reflection tellin' me I'm just my dad

And this white woman tellin' me it ain't so bad

Middle of my sentence she cut me off, like, "Sorry, David, we don't have any more time

"Your appointment till 4 and it's 3:55"

Bruh, I feel like she wouldn't even care if I died

Man, tried all this therapy shit, man, tried all this therapy shit

Bruh, I know, wouldn't even say I'm depressed

But I'm low in the Grosvenor Casino in Edgware Road

I've got too many sins to atone and a voice in my head

Like, at this point, like, at this point where you should've been rich, like

At this point where you should've had kids, like

At this point should've built you a life, like

Look around you, don't you feel you're behind? Like

Look around you, don't you feel you're behind? Like

Look around you, don't you feel like, like

What if I never find love?

Don't know if it's scarier, the thought of us two together or bein' alone

I'm so used to bein' alone

What if I'm somebody nobody wants?

What if I'm damaged or what if waited too long

And have mould on me? What if I'm cold on me?

What if I cut off the hand that I hold on me?

What if I'm rapidly spiralin' and tired and jaded?

Or what if I'm faded? Or what if anxiety's growin' inside me

That I might have left all my best years behind me?

Or what if I'm scared as I touch twenty-seven

That you don't appear in my idea of heaven?

Or what if I'm, what if I'm

​What if I'm selfish?