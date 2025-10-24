Dave ‘Fairchild’ lyrics featuring: Inside ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ song

Dave has dropped his new album to great reception, particularly his collaboration with rising star Nicole Blakk. The song is an impactful and political song, tackling misogyny and the treatment of women. But do you know what he is really saying? Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Dave dropped his new album ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ on October 24th, and it is already a classic, collaborating with some iconic voices such as James Blake, Kano, and Tems.

'Fairchild’ is a deep and raw take on the safety of women through a first-person narrative given by UK rapper Nicole Blakk.

It is yet another topic on the album that the industry normally veers away from, and Dave tackles it head-on.

Here are the full lyrics.

[Verse 1: Dave]

Yeah

She was twenty-four

Last week, told me somethin' you can't be ready for

I ain't mournin' death of her innocence

I ain't mournin' death of her innocence, let the Henny pour

Some weeks ago, she was in a cab

I felt sick to my stomach 'cause when I listen back

Driver was actin' all forward, I should have drawn the line

She wasn't worried about it, it happens all the time

All the time, said it happens all the time

A little conversation, that's just all it is

Ask couple questions, then he'll call it quits

He ain't even have to ask her where she lives

She was headed to this venue with a couple friends

And I was workin' late, said I'd collect her when the party ends

She goin' to this no-phone party

You know the ones where guys have their phones and all the women there don't

I threw one of them last week, so I don't wanna speak

And when I think about this s**t, it cuts deep

You see, Tamah, she like my little sis'

So when I asked her to explain to me the story, she said this

[Verse 2: Dave]

I caught a vibe with a guy and then from the off

But somethin' was off, offer me p***s and offer me shots

And off of my head, couldn't even say if I was sober or off of my head

I could've danced for days, wouldn't have been a surprise

But let's have a good night, these times are havin' good nights when all the men start drinkin'

And then they feel entitled to more than opinions

You know how that goes and man come to the girls like, "F*****n', let me get your Snap innit

Add me back innit, f****n' what?

What you doin' after this? What you on? What's wrong?

Why you movin' so stiff? Come back to the AP, what, friend, what?

Don't worry 'bout her, you ain't her dad, that's long

Why follow her home? Call her a cab or what

I feel like I seen you before, you from Bex? You know Thames? F****n'

Are you gettin' back to ends?"

And I ain't sayin' that's weird, but it kinda is

She busy throwin' up, he's tryna take her to the crib

But that's the culture of the club, right?

All game's fair

And if she don't like it, why she there?

These times, she just wanna go home

She don't wanna go alone with no battery on her phone

And all her friends are tryna stay

Cah they goin' to somebody's afterparty in a house that's out the way

And then she blacked out

She was gonna leave with them, but somethin' felt off

And then she backed out

When I heard about the time she tried to make it home alone

She said

[Verse 3: Nicole Blakk, Nicole Blakk & Dave]

At Archway, I got out the car

It's quiet and I'm walking up this long hill

Faint sound, cold chills

I swear I just heard a familiar voice

Inside of the club, outside of the club

Was it that first cab? I swear I know the voice

Think fast, that's my only choice

He's coming up, I hear him running up

I ran and I trip, I fell and I buckle

My belt in a buckle, my keys in my knuckles

He's grabbing my hair, I'm screaming to stop

I'm hitting him hard, it's t*****g him on

The burning is gone, my body is so cold and frozen in fear

Accepting my fate, his hands on my waist

I think that I threw my keys in his face

I ran and he chased

I stumbled on a group of three that were leaving

I ran towards them, didn't notice that my feet, they were bleeding

And that's when I called, praying that you'd be there recording

The only person that I know who's up at 3 in the morning

I sound mad

But if you ain't a girl, I guess you don't know the feeling

Of watching what you wear because you're worried 'bout making it home

Walking with your phone to your ear and you ain't on the phone

Can't walk on the same side of the pavement alone

Everyone's a f*****g good guy and they're making it known

But I'm just making it known that if you ain't a girl, I guess you don't know the feeling

Of checking the child lock, or seeing the AirTag

A five-minute walk home feeling like five miles

Maybe if these people would police our cities way they police our bodies

Then maybe, f*****g hell

Maybe every woman that I know wouldn't be stuck as well

Danger doesn't look like no killer in a mask

It looks like that flirty cab driver and guys that feel entitled 'cause you're standing in their section

Short-tempered men, the ones who struggle with rejection

I ain't knew a girl call

[Verse 4: Dave, Nicole Blakk & Dave]

That was in so deep, she thought violence was affection

I ain't know some women wouldn't want a man's help

Because so many of 'em want the same reward for their protection

Danger doesn't look like no k****r in a mask

It looks like that kid in the group chat that jokes about—

And he won't ever stop because there's no one to correct him

And he might even do it 'cause the system would protect him

Algorithm gonna find some people just like him

They hate women too, okay, yeah, f**k it, let's connect him

Homicidal femicidal s**t on their suggested

Somebody just asked you on a date, it was your dentist

He just went upstairs and got your number from reception

Used to be nice, said I remind him of his little girl

Two weeks later, he wants a s****ll connection

Danger doesn't look like no killer in a mask

Who you even talking to?

Women hunted down by the people they say report it to

Honestly, I woudn't have the solitude or fortitude

Try and humanise, she could be somebody's daughter, you

As if that's the reason them fellas shouldn't slaughter you

God forbid that they offend the people you're belongin' to

Objectify you just the way I do in every song

Tamah was never wrong

[Verse 5: Dave]

Can't trust guys, she never lied

No menicide, it femicide

The catcalls, the long stares

The kind words, the lines blurred

Call her out, impersonate her

All know a victim, don't know a perpetrator

Am I one of them? The men of the past

Who catcalled or spoke in the bars?

I'm complicit, no better than you

I told stories of, yeah

Can't sit on the fence, that's hardly an option

You either part of the solution or part of the problem