Dave & Kano Chapter 16: Lyrics explained as they drop music video

Dave linked up with Kano for his new album ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’, dropping the cinematic music video to ‘Chapter 16’. Following on from his hits ‘Location’ and ‘Raindance’. Here are the full lyrics to ‘Chapter 16’.

Dave is one of the G.O.A.T.S of new wave UK Rap, paving the way with his tracks ‘Location’ all the way to his newest drop ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ featuring Kano, Jim Legxacy and Tems.

His track ‘Chapter 16’ is an open conversation between the young rapper and one of his main inspirations, Kano.

While the ‘Freaky Friday’ rapper has been releasing music since 2016, he has already risen to fame and has some of the most highly anticipated drops in the UK.

The song tackles the ins and outs of fame and making music.

But what is the deeper meaning of the song, so you don’t miss any of the hidden metaphors?

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Dave & Kano ‘Chapter 16’ from new album ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’

Wagyu on the 52nd floor just to take the p**s

And somehow we've had to deal with higher stakes than this

You're the reason that I take the risk

Had me on your tour team, I studied you since I was 14

I wanna know, what life was like in your teens

We shared dreams, and even when we shared screens

I couldn't get no face time, I got questions like

How'd you do it?

Do you have regrets?

Like, what's your life like?

See mine is like the sun setting, pray the moon shine, it's the prohibition

No ignition, ran for two parties, it's the coalition

Rum and Red Bull

Like Max Verstappen, but the race is different, taste is different

It's adult dancers in my poll position

Young'uns dying like they saved the game and could reload the mission

Wearing jewellery, heard they plotting on me when I walk my ends

It's South London, something you can't teach

Streatham Common sense

Eating healthy cah we trust our guts more than we trust our friends

Many frauds, lotta man fake, lotta imitators

Innovators, take that s**t to heart like defibrillators

Pap, pap, pap

Mothers shed tears and don't sleep for days, weep for days

And killers celebrate with I.D parades

Then you got this scene I face

And this pressure I inherited from you, it sounds funny, but it's true

I loved you on the big screen, but bro I want you back

Cause what acting gained with you, we done lost in rap

You got a lot of years ahead of you

Some years will worsen you and some will better you

If it's not positive drop it, the street's residue

But keep a piece of yourself when you're selling you

This game ain't for the throne and Kings are checkable

It's to be a better you, envy's inevitable

And please take pics with your friends, cause I'm telling you this

Industry attention will sever crews, and a sip turns to an addiction of the jealous juice

Till they diss you again like you ain't fed 'em food

But if you whip Cullinan's 'front of desperate youts

You christen a Benz then the devils due

Dems the rules

You made it, lay in it, this bed ain't new

But let's keep it true

You know you're reckless with Patek's and jewels

Flexers do what flexers do

And steppers do what steppers do, beef

Looking over your shoulder every time you turn keys

'Bout turn the other cheek, must a man be the bigger man

I know he strap the fire, but that's the mass of giants

These B.S'ing

Take it on the chin, you're an Aston buyer, and I'm biased

But my generation got the classic writers

Your gen, it's mostly your pen, you're the rap Messiah

You and Simbi

Go grab the accolades that they would never give me

But that's another story, I ain't goated for the glory

Couple trophies in my storage, poor me

Ivor Novello don't rate a man, so be it

I was in '03 on the mic getting lordy

You think you would have flourished in my era at 140

It's great to break jollof with you, swap knowledge

But sorry I didn't make no time back at Troxy

I watched your soundcheck that day I saw promise

Then I came to your O2 show, I saw polish

But during all the pyrotechnics I was pondering like

Do you have family politics and problems

Can you ever see you when you're just someone's wallet

Have you ever smelt when a cousinship turns rotten

Tell me, do you ever hear from your brother and start sobbing

Tell me, have you ever touched a million and felt offish

Tell me, have you ever tasted victory and didn't want it

Those five senses will make sense to true bosses

I got a sixth sense for knowing who's truly from it

Bond Street donny, I know what the same cloth is

I know what the game offers

Raise boffin, bake off in, the sunshine till I lay in coffin, legacy

Would they remember me Dave?

Well, I guess we don't know

That's why we wake up, go get it by ourselves

And I'd love to tell you yes, but bro I question that myself

Health, wealth, happiness, all somebody really needs

And some water I could give to my seed

Heart cold like Courchevel

Core Chanel tortoise shell

Glasses that I bought this girl

Toured the world

Love, I can't seem to find it

This the s**t I do for women, I don't even like 'em

Bro I need some guidance

Aight bro, I ain't no, relationship advisor

But all of this defence won't make you striker

God loves a trier

David loves a lyre

But even a harp's half a heart, so how could cupid fire

Aye where she from this time, do your ting bro

Every time I see you - new ting bro

Cuz you don't date, you Duolingo

Aye, big bro, I don't know where you got that info, but that wasn't me

I need that in record and in writing

But still, I love the game it's enticing

I moved out West and it's nice, and these days what you driving

Your lifestyle bougie, lifestyle bougie, I used to push a silver Porsche with two seats

Now the Max Cosi baby seats in the SUV

You know I've been Naij and I never had egusi

So blood, what was you eating

Fried plantain

You ain't had the pepper soup G and it's plantain but trust me, that's all Gucci

Listen, I was in Jamaica having cow foot soup

In the middle of Greenwich like I'm a real ghetto yout

Touched uptown Monday and my killy's garn shoot

I don't f**k with the ganja still l'm billing up a z**t

Got I'm feeling like, I must

Really have, eyes in the back of my

Head, Range Rover television

The interior Red

Fell asleep in the whip becah it feel like a bed

I just wanna give thanks for this life that we

Mic check one, two, free school dinners

Now we sacked off the Saxa for sea-salt living

I'm go-funding to bring back peaceful villains

Cah all these 38 years - that's evil sentence

Like I don't love you no more

Dave, I used to be married to the game

I'm a husband - no more

All these SM7B's ain't for us like before

Mike Billy Jeaned on that, they just discuss couple wars

And they short change us

Paper chasing the is all good till it's the divorce papers

Newspapers, court papers, they all ride my wheels

They gon' talk about your won'ts till divide your wills

That's how family feels

Growing up so fast

26 feeling like our lives on timers

Lines in the face, she getting fillers to hide it

And h**s lying 'bout their age like Nigerian strikers

Sorry, waiter, can I get this food in containers

Had to move it was dangerous

Seen beautiful places

Bro used to have braces, now it's my driver that's on a retainer

But that's just testament to God and his favour

And bro, I wanted a favour

Let's see each other more, catch up and make beats

Cah the fans they miss you, I know the fans they miss me

Let's make a track about this dinner and the stamp you gave me

And base it on the book of Samuel - call it Chapter 16, if you're down

So who's gonna get this one, then?

That's cool

So what's her name?

Nah I'm just f***ing with you just do your thing man, but trust me don't overthink it

It is what it is, if it's gonna be something, it's gonna be something

But I know you, I know what you're like - you're thinking 5, 10 years down the line

Day at a time