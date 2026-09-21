Danny Aarons & Tennessee Thresher reveal second pregnancy: All the details

Danny Aarons & Tennessee Thresher reveal second pregnancy: All the details. Picture: Instagram via @tennesseethresher

Danny Aarons and his girlfriend and wife-to-be, Tennessee Thresher, have revealed that they are expecting their second child together, after previously having their baby girl, Suede. So when is the baby due? What gender is the new baby? & Is Tennessee Thresher pregnant again?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Danny Aarons and his girlfriend and soon-to-be wife, Tennessee Thresher, are expecting their second child together, after sharing pictures of the influencer’s pregnancy bump.

The couple has a very unique love story, initially meeting on the YouTube series, Locked In, which saw the two strangers living in a house together with 8 other housemates back in 2023.

They fell in love on screen and have been together ever since, sharing news of their first pregnancy in late 2024, and later their engagement in January 2025.

Danny Aarons & Tennessee Thresher. Picture: Getty Images

But now, the pair are growing their small family even more, with Tennessee finally revealing her pregnancy after growing speculation online.

On September 19th, the beauty influencer shared a nonchalant post showing off her bump, revealing that she was indeed pregnant.

The post’s caption read: “Went somewhere other than soft play x.”

This exciting news comes just weeks after the 25-year-old’s ex-boyfriend, Digga D, released a diss track in which he threw shots at the couple.

Tennessee's pregnancy announcement. Picture: Instagram via @tennesseethresher

The rapper even claimed to have helped name the couple's first child, Suede, which Tennessee, in a rare acknowledgement of her ex, contradicted.

Speaking on her podcast, she said: “But yeah, you did give me Suede! It was Harley, my sister, that suggested the name.”

Danny and his fiancée are going from strength to strength, with their wedding still set to happen, and the pregnancy of their newest child.

As of right now, very few details have been revealed concerning how far along the social media star is, but it is expected from the size of her bump that the new baby will arrive on the back end of 2026 or early 2027.