DaniLeigh fans worried after singer shares 'suicidal' Instagram post. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Trigger Warning: Distressing content. Fans are concerned after the singer shared a worrying suicidal post on Instagram.

DaniLeigh has raised concern amongst fans after sharing a worrying 'suicidal' post on Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer has been highly criticised on social media in recent months for a variety of reasons. Now, it seems the star has had enough of the hate online.

DaniLeigh received backlash over her controversial song "Yellow Bone". Picture: Getty

Last year, the "Easy" singer engaged in a Twitter beef with the DaBaby's daughters mother, Meme.

Soon after, DaniLeigh and DaBaby went Instagram official with their relationship. The pair received backlash for getting together, as it was believed that DaBaby had messed around with Meme.

After a few months, DaBaby and DaniLeigh split up during her receiving backlash for her highly controversial song "Yellow Bone".

The star was accused of using colourist messaging in her rap, as the lyrics read: "Yellow bone that's what he wants".

DaniLeigh went through a public split with rapper DaBaby in February 2021. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Mar 24) DaniLeigh revealed she couldn't get into American crime drama television series "Snowfall", which is about the rise of crack cocaine and its impact on culture in the 1980's.

Snowfall actor Amin Joseph caught wind of her tweet, and responded "It's a black thang, you wouldn't understand."

Snowfall actor Amin Jospeh responds to DaniLeigh tweeting she "can't get into" the show. Picture: Twitter

Social media reacted to Jospeh's response and she seemed to respond to the backlash on Instagram.

In a now-deleted post, DaniLeigh wrote "I look like an idiot".

In another post,, she added, "I feel l cry every other day.. I jus want my life to change already... [broken red heart emojis] I don't wanna be here no more.. I got no real love around me."

DaniLeigh shares a worrying post on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/@iamdanileigh

Fans immediately took to social media to send the star well wishes and show they're supporting her.

One fan wrote "I mean she has been bullied enough. Praying for mental strength and well being ❤️" while another fan wrote "This cyber bullying s**t has to stop we don’t know what it does to ppl then feel bad if they take their life."

Fans become concerned for DaniLeigh's mental health following her post. Picture: Instagram

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call Samaritans for free here, or email Samaritans here.